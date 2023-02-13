ARRESTS
• Derrick Williams, 48, 2125 Toledo Road, No. 154, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of driving while intoxicated after reportedly committing a traffic violation at C.R. 16 and Ash Road. During the course of the traffic stop, Williams, according to police reports, showed signs of impairment and refused implied consent. A search warrant for blood was applied for and later granted. The blood draw results are currently pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Kelsey Graber, 26, 3523 Baypoint Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated at a traffic stop at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 11 at C. R. 17 and Ind. 20. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Amilkar, 19, 114 Wagner Ave., Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated during a traffic stop at Oakland Ave. and Indiana Ave. at 9:23 p.m. Feb. 11. During the stop Amilkar showed signs of impairment and agreed to a certified chemical test. The blood draw results are currently pending. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
POSSIBLE PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT
Larry Conley reported to Goshen police at 8:59 p.m. Sunday that he believed he had been followed causing him to become involved in what he believed was a motor vehicle collision. No accident was found.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• William Saville reported Goshen police that someone shot the window of his residence with a BB gun causing the glass to break at 212 N. Fifth St., at 1:01 a.m. Monday.
• Gloria Fawcett reported to Goshen city police that around 9 p.m. Feb. 9, someone injured her dog 24814 C.R. 52
• An animal was injured as a result of a known person at 123 W. Washington St. at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
• Esmeralda Cortez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone defaced and damaged her property at 58989 Towne Road at 8:28 p.m. Sunday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Damyen Barnard reported to Goshen city police that he was struck in the intersection of C.R. 28 and Ind. 19 by a black Ford truck that fled the scene at 5:12 p.m. Feb. 9
• Tanner Hobbs reported to Goshen city police an accident in the area of C.R. 6 west of C.R. 11 at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 10. The driver fled the scene in a gold four-door passenger car traveling west on C.R. 6.
• Nicole Avila reported to Goshen city police that someone she knew backed into her vehicle causing damage and then left the scene of the crash at 7:24 a.m. Feb. 10. Officers arrived and were not able to locate the suspect. The known suspect was also determined to have a driver's license status of habitual traffic offender.
• A passerby reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 6 west of C. R. 43 in Syracuse at 6:04 a.m. Feb. 11. When deputies arrived they found a white Chevrolet Silverado had been driving west on U.S. 6, left the south side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver fled the scene prior to deputies' arrival.
SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection of C.R. 50 and C.R. 43 for a single-vehicle crash at 4:40 a.m. Sunday where the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet S10 was transported to Fort Wayne Regional Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating on the possibility of Operating While Intoxicated.
BURGLARY
• An employee of BP Gas Station, 30990 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone forced open the front entry door at 3:37 a.m. Sunday and stole approximately $1,600 worth of nicotine vapes.
• Kamalpreet Singh reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole $6,135.37 worth of nicotine vapes and vape pens from the front counter of the gas station of Marathon Gas, 68310 Ind. 15 at 9:17 p.m. Feb. Sunday.
FRAUD
• Curtis Kuhns reported to Goshen city police that his credit card was stolen and used at various stores including Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., at 11:18 a.m. Sunday.
• Steven Borzeniatow reported to Goshen city police that someone committed fraud between Dec. 12, 2022, and Feb. 9, 2023, at 20204 C.R. 19
THEFT
• Morie Church reported to Goshen city police that his stepson’s wallet was stolen at Goshen High School, 401 Lincolnway East, at 7:24 p.m. Sunday.
• Marsha Nemeth reported to Goshen city police that her mailbox had been broken into and had mail stolen from it between Feb. 5 and 6 at 30989 Riverbend Circle.
• An employee of Wal-Mart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. Feb. 9, someone stole items.
• Tasheena Abrams reported to Goshen city police that around 10:25 p.m. Feb. 10 someone stole a navy blue Mongoose fat-wheeled bicycle from her driveway at 53245 Trenton Lane.