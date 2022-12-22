Police make OWI arrests
• Kenneth Eaton, 56, 1701 April Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to Goshen Hospital for a blood draw where results were pending, and he was incarcerated.
• Scott Kasten, 28, 57185 Jefferson Pkwy., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with priors at C.R. 17 and C.R. 6. Officers wrote in their report that Kasten was involved in a two-vehicle property damage crash at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday and displayed several signs of impairment during the standardized field sobriety tests. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Elkhart County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at 11:50 p.m. at 30404 Old U.S. 20. During the clearing of the house, officers had to force entry to a door, damaging it.
FRAUD
• Loren Kelley reported to Goshen police at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday that someone she knew was stealing her credit card information and taking money out.
• Tiffany Chavez reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Wednesday someone committed fraudulent activity at 58710 Ravenwood.
RESIDENTAL ENTRY
• Montey Canen reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 8 a.m. Wednesday, a suspect entered his residence at 57681 C.R. 19, Goshen, without permission.
THEFT
• Mariana Avelino reported to Goshen police at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday that someone entered her vehicle and took her belongings at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
• Bailey Honey reported to Goshen police at 3:56 p.m. Wednesday that her mail was stolen from 1210 Wilson Ave.
• Goshen police received a phone call at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday reporting theft of a debit card belonging to Linda Fobert, Elkhart, in the 300 block of North Eighth Street, and that there were charges on the card that were not the owner’s.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
• Starley Baez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday that she let someone she knows use her vehicle and they did not return it. The offense occurred in the 300 block of North Eighth Street in Goshen.
OFFICERS REPORT
• Jenny Luna Cuero reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. Monday someone left a black and yellow Kabuto Takara bicycle on her property at 30201 Michiana Drive.
RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT
• Elkhart County deputies assisted the St. Joseph County Police Department in a vehicle pursuit in the area of Auten Road, east of Laurel Road, in South Bend, at 1:21 a.m. Thursday. The investigation is being handled by the St. Joseph County Police Department.