Police make drug, alcohol-related arrests
Goshen police made drug- and alcohol-related arrests Friday in separate incidents.
Arrested at 8:57 a.m. was Rachel M. Swan, 5355 N. M-140, Watervliet, Michigan. She was stopped at Pike and Denver streets for a traffic violation and was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana. She was cited and released pending a future appearance in Goshen City Court.
At 11:33 a.m., Jose Caudillo Zarco, 45, 515 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at North Main and East Clinton streets on a felony count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and for driving with a suspended license. Officers said they were called about a possible intoxicated driver and stopped the vehicle in question. Caudillo Zarco was allegedly intoxicated, had a prior conviction for DWI and his license was suspended. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
At 7:32 p.m., Charles French, 55, 15225 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated. French was stopped by police for following too closely and was found to be intoxicated, according to a Goshen police report. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Shipshe woman injured in crash
A Shipshewana woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:07 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 20, west of C.R. 33.
According to Elkhart County Ptl. Trevor Grant, a 2006 Kia driven by Kirsten Liechty, 18, Shipshewana, was eastbound on U.S. 20 and crossed the center line, sideswiping a 2019 Volvo semi-truck. The semi, driven by Jeffery Stoldorf, Rosemount, Minnesota, was westbound on U.S. 20.
Liechty had a severe laceration to her one of her knees and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. The semi's driver was not injured.
New Paris man cited on HTV charge
At 1:41 a.m. Saturday, Willard Clark Jr., 53, 19022 Fourth St., New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator for life.
Clark was stopped for a traffic violation at Ind. 15 and C.R. 40. He was cited and released pending a court date.
Mail tampering
Ari Lara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:33 p.m. Friday that his mail was tampered with in the 400 block of Johnston Street.
Leaving the scene
Zachary Ross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:43 p.m. Friday that his vehicle was struck in the 500 block of East Jefferson Street by another vehicle. That vehicle's driver left the scene without reporting it to police or exchanging information.
