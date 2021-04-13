Local police make arrests, including:
• Paul Miller, 50, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, trespassing and disorderly conduct after refusing to stop for police after being given lawful commands while in front of 53486 C.R. 43, Middlebury, at 9:53 a.m. Monday. Miller had also reportedly disobeyed a court order requiring him to vacate the property by April 8. He was booked into the county jail.
• Nicholas Meyers, 31, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and College Avenue at 11:54 p.m. Monday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Caragen Grant, 714 S. Eighth St., Goshen, told Goshen police someone she knows stole her wallet while visiting her residence at 6:45 p.m. Monday.
• Tommie Ramey, 60227 Missouri Ave., Goshen, told Elkhart County police a person she knows entered her residence at 7 a.m. Monday and stole electronic equipment.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Wilma Taylor-Saunders, Goshen, told Goshen police she learned someone she knows has been using her credit cards without her permission at 5:11 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Antonio Zuniga, 409 Middlebury St., Goshen, told Goshen police he noticed someone had damaged his garage windows at 5:14 p.m. Monday.
