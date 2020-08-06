A Kosciusko County man, who allegedly fought a motorist in Goshen, is among several local suspects arrested by police.
• Daymond Peck, 19, Silver Lake, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of battery and criminal mischief following an altercation with a motorist at 523 E. Lincoln Ave. around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Peck was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court. The motorist complained of pain but had no visible injuries, police said in a report.
• Eric Goorhouse, 35, 70820 Montezuma Trail, Nappanee, was jailed in Elkhart County on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Goorhouse was arrested as part of an undercover investigation through Kosciusko County’s Narcotics Enforcement Team 43 after he allegedly sold meth at his home Monday as well as on July 21. During a search of the home Monday, investigators found meth, marijuana and cash. Two children were also in the house at the time, according to details by police in a probable cause affidavit.
Goorhouse also allegedly told investigators he sold about 10 grams of meth in the last month, the affidavit shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Staff at The Vine Church reported to Goshen police the building was vandalized at 2616 Peddler’s Village Road around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
CRASH
A car driven by Amie Krchmar, New Paris, collided with a truck driven by Duane Huston, Goshen, at C.R. 38 and Ind. 119 around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Krchmar was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
THEFTS
• Barbara Ross, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police medication was stolen from her vehicle at 50858 Oak Tree Lane around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
• Andrew Hiles, Osceola, reported to Goshen police his Apple watch was stolen from Forest River Inc., 2367 Century Drive, where he works, around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Angelica Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday her credit card information was used without permission.
DOG BITE
Briana Brown, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a stray dog bit her son as he walked on the sidewalk along the 500 block of Cross Street around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The boy had minor scratches and puncture wounds on his hand, police said, but medical assistance was refused at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.