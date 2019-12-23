An investigation is underway into a burglary at a church near Goshen.
Elkhart County police, responding to an alarm, found two buildings had been broken into at Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
Several items were found in a vehicle parked at the church. A suspect fled on foot as police arrived and was not located, police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• JoJo Gonzalez, 48, 311 E. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police, apparently at his home, and jailed on a charge of theft of a mobile phone around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
• Goshen police responded to a call that a 17-year-old girl was in custody at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, for an alleged theft around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a report. The girl was released to a parent with a citation to appear in juvenile court.
• Karl Kirchner, 62, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 2000 block of Wakefield Circle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Kirchner was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Rosa Jaramillo Vazquez, 29, 58528 Sun Bow Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, where she allegedly stole about $576 worth of products around 9:50 a.m. Sunday. Jaramillo Vazquez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Amanda Wehmeyer, 29, 12668 York Hills Drive, Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash on C.R. 37 south of C.R. 42 near Millersburg around 3 a.m. Sunday.
• Carol Trovatore, 64, 55095 C.R. 15, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the 180000 block of C.R. 23 in Bristol around 5 p.m. Saturday.
• David Weaver Jr., 57, 7180 W. 100 South, Topeka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at C.R. 10 and C.R. 31 in Bristol around 9 p.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Goshen police responded to a report that threats were made after a road-rage incident at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Jodi Myrick, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police someone shot and injured her dog in her yard, 23344 C.R. 106, around 3 p.m. Saturday.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Andrew Martin, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Raymond Duffy, Middlebury, as Martin turned from C.R. 17 onto C.R. 18 around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Duffy and a passenger in his SUV, Roxanne Duffy, Middlebury, were taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for neck pains, police said.
Martin was taken to Goshen Hospital to be treated for knee pain, police said. He was also cited by police for failing to yield the right of way.
A passenger in Martin’s SUV, Cameron Urban, Bristol, was checked at the scene by paramedics.
BATTERY
Goshen police, responding to a call, found a 32-year-old man bleeding from the head from a battery in the area of Riverside Boulevard and West Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.
The man was treated for abrasions to his head at Goshen Hospital and then released, police said in a report.
THEFTS
• Allen Guthrie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a Goshen High School letter jacket was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a house, 1216 Briarwood Blvd., sometime early Monday morning.
• Aleigha Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police her phone was stolen while she was shopping at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police responded to a report of a theft at Hampton Inn, 1968 Lincolnway East, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
ATTEMPTED ENTRY
Goshen police responded to a call that a male was trying to enter a vehicle in the 2200 block of Home Acres Drive around 4:40 a.m. Monday.
