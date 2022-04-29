Goshen police are investigating a couple of incidents of people being shot at with a BB or airsoft-type gun.
According to Goshen police, a 58-year-old Syracuse man was walking in the area of Lincolnway East and Monroe Street at 1:25 p.m. Thursday when someone fired a BB gun at him.
And then at 1:59 p.m. Thursday in the area of Eighth and Madison streets, a 15-year-old girl was shot at with either an airsoft or Orbeez-type gun while she was walking. She did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Rosa Velazquez, 34, 29900-A Ivy Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7;22 a.m. Wednesday on charges of providing a false name, driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction and never receiving a driver’s license. She was stopped at Pennsylvania Avenue and Burr Street for traffic violations. Velazquez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Jose Medina, 44, 1106 Colorado St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 3:24 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of invasion of privacy. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jay Swinehart, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:54 a.m. Thursday that the tires to his vehicle were flattened overnight while parked at 202 S. 26th St.
• A brick was thrown at a front door, causing damage to New Paris Store, 68477 Main St., New Paris, between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
THEFTS
• Melissa Shapiro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:33 p.m. Thursday that she believes someone stole her keys and entered her vehicle without permission while it was parked at 112 E. Monroe St.
• Galen Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:52 p.m. Thursday that someone stole his identity.
• Roberto Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:54 p.m. Thursday that someone stole his bookbag and belongings while he was at Planet Fitness, 2616 Peddler’s Village Road.
• Tatiana Mingucha, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:35 a.m. Friday that a taillight was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at 208 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen.
• Paige Webb reported to Elkhart County deputies between 1:30 p.m. Monday and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday someone stole her husband’s 1997 GMC Sonoma from a parking lot at 148 Broadmore Estates, Goshen.
• Jessica McDougle, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday that items were stolen from her home at 64860 McIntosh Lane, Goshen, between 1 p.m. April 21 and 1 p.m. April 23.
• Judith and Jason Beachy reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole a mailbox from 70959 C.R. 11, Nappanee, between 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 8 a.m. Feb. 2. Property was also vandalized.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
The manager of Goodwill Industries, 1905 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police at 1:18 p.m. Thursday that a semitractor-trailer hit the building, causing damage, and then left the scene. The driver did not provide insurance information, the manager told police.
FRAUD
Maria Borkholder, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday that fraud was committed against her between April 8 at 7:53 p.m. and April 18 at 7:49 p.m.
AWOL
Lashasta Jones, 37, South Bend, is considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, after reportedly failing to return there as required at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday, according to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.