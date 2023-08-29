Elkhart County deputies have identified the 17-year-old Northridge student who died in a crash early Saturday morning.
Elkhart County deputies reported that Elijah Coryn, 17, of Goshen, was outside the vehicle when the crash happened at 12:54 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 20 and C.R. 31.
The 2018 Nissan Sentra was stopped in the middle of U.S. 20 facing east and Coryn was outside of it, in the roadway. A 2018 Volvo VNL semi truck driven by Mahmoud Salim, 37, of Chicago, struck the Sentra and Coryn, who died at the scene.
The Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team is investigating.
MOTORCYCLE CRASH
An Elkhart County man was hospitalized Sunday night from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash.
Elkhart County deputies report that at 6:56 p.m. Timothy Smith, 31, of New Paris, was traveling north on U.S. 33 near the intersection at Old U.S. 33 at an unsafe speed on a 2001 Yamaha FZS when he failed to negotiate the turn as a result of the speed.
Police said he lost control and crashed into a field on the east side of the way and was transported to Parkview Regional Hospital for treatment of a possible head injury.
BIKE CRASH
A bicyclist was hospitalized Monday afternoon after a crash just outside of Elkhart.
Harry Dyck, 87, of Elkhart, was attempting to cross the sidewalk at Dushane Avenue and U.S. 33 when Matthew Olsen, 32, of Elkhart, was also attempting to turn in a 2006 Honda Odyssey, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.
The vehicle ran into the tire of the bike, and Dyck was hospitalized for hip pain.
ARRESTS
• Marco Fausto Fonseca, 27, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:20 p.m. Friday on a charge of never receiving a valid driver’s license after he was stopped near Pike Street and First Street for traffic violations. Fonseca was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Carlos Faustino, 29, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:25 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after a traffic stop was conducted at C.R. 9 and Elkhart Avenue. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Carlos Fink, 52, of Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating while intoxicated as a habitual traffic violator at 6:41 a.m. Saturday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Roberto Escamilla, 38, of Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 6:02 p.m. Saturday after police responded to a report of a reckless driver at C.R. 26 and C.R. 9. Escamilla was followed to 51986 Lewis St., where he was arrested after field sobriety tests and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Juan Carlos Antonio Barrios Ramirez, 29, of Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:24 p.m. Saturday and incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
FOUND ITEMS
Goshen police were alerted at 7:08 a.m. Sunday to found items near 211 W. Garfield Ave.
HIT-AND-RUN
Julia Hartzler reported to Goshen police at 5:45 p.m. Sunday being involved in a vehicle crash where the other vehicle left prior to law enforcement arrival without exchanging information at 4026 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Michelle Kidder reported to Goshen police at 9:14 p.m. Sunday that someone damaged her property at 521 E. Washington St., Goshen.
THEFT
• Lanora Patterson reported to Elkhart County deputies at 10:26 a.m. Saturday a 2009 Infinity G37 was taken from the sales lot at 30602 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart.
• Lisa Hull reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:48 p.m. Saturday the theft of her cell phone from 544286 Lilac St., Elkhart.
• Steven Hite reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4 p.m. Saturday that someone used two fake $20 bills in order to purchase tickets from his Nelson’s Chicken fundraiser at 22013 Ind. 120.
• Alfredo Mariano-Gomez reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9 a.m. Sunday someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole a garage door opener and a bill of sale at 58425 Ironwood Drive, Elkhart.
BURGLARY
Chad Moreno reported to Elkhart County deputies at that someone had broken into his storage unit at 28874 C.R. 4, Elkhart, between June 10 and Aug. 25 and stole items valued at approximately $6,000.
OFFICER'S REPORT
• Mandy Holland reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 p.m. Saturday that someone appeared nude in the 67000 block of C.R. 29, New Paris.
• Elkhart County deputies were contacted at 3:27 a.m. Sunday about an intoxicated woman who was refusing to leave 57968 C.R. 7, had a firearm drawn, and was being held down. The woman was briefly detained before being issued a trespass and given a ride to a hotel.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Elkhart County deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Benders Gas Station, 52019 C.R. 5, Elkhart, at 12:52 a.m. Monday. Deputies found a door forced open but nothing appeared missing.