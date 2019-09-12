Elkhart County Sheriff's Department investigators have identified the driver who was killed in Wednesday's crash on U.S. 6, east of U.S. 33.
Killed in the crash was Devon W. Click, 22, Kimmell.
Also, family members of the five people in the other car said that all but a 1-year-old boy remain at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Rosalia Hernandez, 24, Goshen, who was driving a 2009 Ford Flex with her four children inside, suffered the most serious of injuries.
According to investigators, Hernandez had severe lower extremity injuries.
Her sister, Bertha Cruz, who has been giving public updates on the family on Facebook, wrote Hernandez will require multiple surgeries.
Hernandez's father-in-law, Manuel Hernandez, explained through texting that Rosalia had surgery Thursday and is expected to undergo surgery again Friday.
JJ Hernandez, 2, underwent surgery Thursday for two broken legs, according to Manuel Hernandez.
Leo, 7, who police identified in their report as Omar, will require surgery for a broken shoulder, Cruz posted.
Oliver, 5, Cruz reported, "has signs and symptoms of a concussion ..."
Sebastian, 1, was discharged Thursday, according to the family.
Police also released their preliminary findings on the crash.
Officers report that Click was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo east on U.S. 6, when the car went left of center and collided with the front of Hernandez's westbound Ford Flex.
Click died at the scene.
The sheriff's office's crash investigation team continues to investigate.
Teen struck while trying to buy smokes
A teenager was injured during an alleged deal for cigarettes that apparently went sour at Roxbury Park mobile home park in Goshen Wednesday morning.
The 16-year-old boy told police he was standing on Mossberg Lane, talking to the driver of a pickup truck about buying cigarettes off him around 8 a.m. When the boy handed the truck driver $20, the driver sped off with the money and struck the boy in the process, according to a report by Goshen police.
The boy had a leg or foot injury, according to the report.
Police said the victim didn’t give much information about the truck’s driver.
CRASHES
• Dennis Miller, LaGrange, was injured when the car he was driving collided with a van driven by Ethan Gascho, Middlebury, after Gascho pulled into Miller’s path at U.S. 20 and C.R. 43 near Middlebury around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Miller was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for chest pain.
Gascho did not report any injuries. He was cited for failing to yield the right of way, police said.
• Donelle Noyes, Elkhart, was injured when the car she was driving collided with a car driven by Kellie Holsomback, Elkhart, after Holsomback ran a red light at U.S. 33 and C.R. 13 around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Noyes was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for leg, arm and abdominal pain, police said.
Holsomback did not report any injuries. She was cited for disregarding a traffic control device.
• Marla Kirby, Goshen, was injured when the car she was driving struck a pickup truck that pulled out in front of her at Weymouth Boulevard and Colorado Street around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Kirby complained of back pain, but denied medical attention at the scene, police said.
The driver of the truck, William Hill, Osceola, did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Joseph Adkins, 36, 57485 Phaeton Place, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at West Wilden Avenue and North Greene Road around 12:05 a.m. Thursday.
• Darion Adair, 40, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery following an incident at a home in the 20000 block of C.R. 40 around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Brittany Lachance, 30, 56932 Meadowood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 61000 block of Old C.R. 17 around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
• Charles Lambright, 63, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of public intoxication after police responded to a call to Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lambright was first taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries from a fall, and then he was jailed on the criminal charge, police said in a report.
BURGLARY
Bertha Arreola Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to her home in the 1100 block of Beaver Lane sometime early Wednesday morning.
THEFTS
• Staff at InfraSource Construction reported to Elkhart County police a backhoe was stolen from a construction site at 64243 C.R. 41 around 11 p.m. Wednesday. The equipment was found a short time later, police said in a report. The case remains under investigation.
• A theft at Rue 21, 3842 Midway Road, was reported to Goshen police around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
• Staff at Scott’s Automotive reported to Goshen police wheels and tires were stolen from a customer’s vehicle at the shop, 1932 Eisenhower Drive North, around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Joel Blodgett, Schoolcraft, Michigan, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 4202 Elkhart Road around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
• Goldie Clark, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the 200 block of High Park Avenue around 8 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Joshua Flemming reported to Elkhart County police a window on his car was broken while it was parked at a house, 52922 York Hills Drive, in Middlebury sometime between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespass warning to a person after responding to a call to Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave., around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
David Zobrosky, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.
