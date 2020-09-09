Goshen police are investigating an armed robbery at a local pizza take-out Tuesday night.
A suspect held up the Little Caesars location near Dunlap, 4568 Elkhart Road, using a gun to demand cash around 9:10 p.m., according to information from police.
The suspect then fled the store with cash, police said.
A description of the suspect was not provided.
FIRE AND DAMAGE
Goshen police responded to a report by a man named Jeff Smith that a wood pallet and a plastic dog fence were on fire in the front yard of Goshen woman Lori Arnold’s property, 615 S. Main St., around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.
The fire was doused with a water hose by the time police and firefighters arrived, according to a police report. No suspects were seen.
The call came after Arnold reported to Goshen police a tractor-trailer struck a sign she had standing in her yard around 6:05 p.m. Monday. The vehicle’s driver then left the scene.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Daniel Jones, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a gun was fired toward his house, 22017 Hanover Drive, and several bullets penetrated the interior sometime between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
ARRESTS
• James Fawley, 50, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 5000 block of S. Ind. 3 around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Christina Birtha, 36, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. Birtha was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Alfred Lowe, 39, 1612 N. Bay Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of marijuana after police stopped him at 57925 C.R. 17 in Goshen around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Dayton Lanham, 28, 117 S. Cottage Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Cedar and Westwood drives around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. Lanham was released at the scene with citations to appear in court. A passenger in his vehicle, Michael Ivy Jr., 45, 50635 Brooklyn Ave., Elkhart, was arrested and jailed on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as for a warrant.
• Juan Guttierrez Renteria, 44, and Maricruz Espinoza-Aguirre, 53, both of 1201 C.R. 15, Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:05 p.m. Monday. Gutierrez Renteria and Espinoza-Aguirre were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Da-Qwan Moffett, 19, 623 Cedar St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a crash, as well as for three local warrants after police said he fled an attempted traffic stop in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Moffett allegedly led police on a pursuit into Elkhart until he lost control of his vehicle, drove into the lot of Rosales Taqueria, 2693 S. Main St., and struck several parked vehicles. Police arrested him after he fled the scene on foot, according to a police report.
• Desirae Mudrack, 27, Stroh, was arrested by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 4200 block of South 1175 East in Stroh around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 4.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Madonia Rogers, Millersburg, reported to Elkhart County police a male approached her daughter at her house, 69623 Ind. 13, around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect then left the area.
CRASHES
• An SUV driven by Marissa Bontrager, Middlebury, collided with a pickup truck driven by Michael Miller, Shipshewana, at C.R. 32 and C.R. 43 near Middlebury around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday. Miller’s truck then ran off the road and struck a fence, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bontrager was treated at the scene for shoulder pain, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way. Miller did not report any injuries.
• A minivan driven by Beverly Mullins, Howe, rear-ended an SUV driven by Paciano Nieves, LaGrange, while Nieves was stopped on the 6500 block of Ind. 9, waiting to turn left into a business around 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Mullins was taken to Parkview LaGrange Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said. Nieves did not report any injuries.
• A car driven by Taylor Hoff, LaGrange, crossed the center line of C.R. 1150 East and struck a flat-bed truck driven by Timothy Groosbeck, Angola, near C.R. 175 South around 9 a.m. Sept. 4, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Hoff was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Groosbeck and a passenger in his truck, Stone Groosbeck, did not report any injuries.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jasmine Walls, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her business, the Imagination Spot, 108 E. Washington St., was damaged sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.
• John Tennant reported to Elkhart County police a golf ball struck his vehicle’s windshield while he was driving on County Line Road near Syracuse sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Monday.
• Bradley McLain reported to Elkhart County police the window of his pickup truck was broken at 58937 C.R. 13 in the Dunlap area sometime between 6 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
• Todd Lehman reported to Elkhart County police a new cable line was cut at a house, 57220 Janet Jean Court, sometime between 4 a.m. Sept. 3 and 5 a.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Brittany White, Goshen, reported a female was taking items from trash cans next to her house, 310 S. Riverside Blvd., around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Josh Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his UPS packages were stolen from a house, 707 Arehart St., around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Kiarah Copeland, Goshen, Adhika Ezra, Goshen, and Conrad Liechty, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the thefts of bicycles from the Goshen College campus, 1700 S. Main St., around 7:25 a.m. Tuesday.
• Daniel Marquez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday his trash can was stolen from his yard, 805 Arehart St., sometime last week.
• Staff at State Farm reported to Elkhart County police two checks and approximately $1,500 in cash was stolen from the office, 23399 U.S. 33, sometime between Aug. 28 and Tuesday.
• Cary Dantonio reported to Elkhart County police her purse was stolen from her car while it was parked at 58224 C.R. 115 in Goshen sometime between 2 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Monday. A debit card that was in the purse was used at a local convenience store, police said in a report.
FRAUD
• Goshen police responded to a report of a scam at Casper’s Coin and Jewelry, 603 W. Pike St., around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Sundra Kunze, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday an unauthorized use of her debit card.
• Lyndon Miller, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 2 a.m. Sept. 3 and 2 p.m. Sept. 4.
VEHICLE RECOVERED
Goshen police recovered a vehicle, reported stolen out of Mishawaka, following a traffic stop around 9:05 a.m. Monday.
