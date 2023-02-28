The Indiana State Police has received several concerns from residents reporting an apparent phone scam.
ISP receives numerous reports of phone scams each year, a news release stated, but this particular scam involves using the ISP General Headquarters phone number.
The scammer is using a Caller ID showing “Indiana State Police” with “317-232-8248.” The scammer then identifies him/herself as an Indiana State Police Trooper and tells them they have drug charges pending in Texas. The scammer then threatens the resident with arrest if a payment is not made. The ISP would never call and ask for or demand any sort of payment for any reason whatsoever, police said.
The ISP would like to remind all residents that phone scammers are persuasive, convincing and technically savvy. Scammers will often play on your emotions and fears in order to get your personal information and money, the release reads.
According to ISP, the easiest way to protect yourself from being scammed over the phone is to either ignore unsolicited calls from unknown callers or just hang up when something doesn’t seem right. If you feel as though you have been a victim of a phone scam, immediately report the incident to your local law enforcement agency and alert your bank as soon as possible so the payment can be stopped.
As a reminder, never give out personal information such as date of birth, Social Security number, or bank/credit card numbers. Many of these scammers want you to make a hasty decision and may pressure you to get your money or personal information. Be aware that transactions made by prepaid card or wire transfer are nearly impossible to recover once sent.
It is important for everyone to talk to their family about these phone scams and to have a plan in place should a scammer call you or someone you love, the release reads.
ARRESTS
Monica Alvarado, 29, Goshen, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never receiving a valid driver’s license at 9:27 p.m. Monday after Goshen police were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Wilden Avenue in reference to a person who had followed a possible intoxicated driver.
THEFTS
• Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, that occurred Feb. 14.
• Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting from Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., that occurred Feb. 14.
• Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting from Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., that occurred Feb. 16.
• Goshen police received a report of a shoplifting from Target, 3938 Midway Road, that occurred Feb. 21.
• Steven Mikel reported to Goshen police the theft of items from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Eastlake Fitness, 201 Chicago Ave., at 4:10 p.m. Monday
FRAUD
Rosanne Brown reported to Goshen police that numerous unauthorized transactions to credit and debit card accounts belonging to herself and her husband at 2400 College Ave. 5:16 p.m. Monday
HIT-AND-RUN
• Tabitha Johnson reported to Goshen police that her vehicle was struck at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 5:11 p.m. Monday and that the accused vehicle left without exchanging information or contacting police.
• Carly Bontrager reported to Goshen police that she was involved in a hit-and-run at 1401 Sedgefield Way at 7:19 p.m. Monday. Another vehicle struck her car while it was parked in the private driveway, and police later identified the driver.RESIDENTIAL ENTRYRhoda Martin reported to Goshen police at 8:13 p.m. that someone she didn’t know had entered her home at 433 Hillcrest Drive while she was there. Officers did not find signs of forced entry or anyone in the home.
MONDAY REPORTS
A child was hospitalized following a Sunday morning crash in Goshen.
Maria De Lourdes Gonzalez Vazquez, 64, Goshen, told Goshen police she was attempting to make a left turn at a stop sign onto Elkhart Road heading northwest at 11:33 a.m. and there was a line of vehicles so she thought she had enough time to make a left turn. She said a maroon 2000 BMW 740 driven by Derrick Rodden, 21, Goshen, went into the next lane to go around the other vehicles and struck her vehicle, the report reads.
Rodden told police that he was going about 45 mph when the Ford 500 pulled out in front of him and the line of cars to make a left turn and he did not have time to stop.
Both vehicles were towed from the scene, being undrivable. Gonzalez Vazquez had complaints of neck and left arm pain, and blood in her mouth, but after being checked by ambulance, refused transport to the hospital, but did have her son taken to the hospital.
ARRESTS
- Tammy Wenger, 51, was arrested on a charge of theft for items that were removed from a locker at Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave. at 1:45 p.m. Friday.
- Timothy Brown, 33, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft, driving while suspended, and an outstanding warrant after officers say he was pulled over for a traffic violation near Cassopolis Street and Emerson Drive. Brown allegedly fled law enforcement and was later located in Cass County, Michigan, where he fled on foot. He was transported via ambulance to Elkhart General Hospital for medical treatment.
- Gunoriel Ramirez Velazquez, 28, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated having a previous conviction within 7 years and never receiving a valid license after a caller reported a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado was driving recklessly, crossing the center line, and driving people off the roadway at 2 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle eventually came to a stop at 61022 Ind. 19 and Ramirez Velazquez was identified as the driver, and had open alcoholic beverages in view.
- Dominique Wells, 25, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after he was stopped for a traffic violation on U.S. 33 and Glenmore St., in Elkhart.
- Brian Cassity, 42, was arrested on a charges of operating while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, auto theft, and an outstanding warrant in the area of C.R. 4 and C.R. 11 after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident at 8:20 a.m. Sunday.
BURGLARY
Patricia Buendia reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew entered her residence and stole a 65-inch Samsung TV and a lunch box with jewelry inside, at 9:06 p.m. Saturday at 544 S. Arbutus Road.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen city officers were dispatched to a hit-and-run near the 1600 block of Lincolnway East at 3:58 p.m. Sunday.
Ricky Chapman reported to Elkhart County deputies that his silver 2006 Ford Five Hundred was hit by a semi between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24 near Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 and the vehicle left the scene.
Stephen Miller reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 25 someone hit his mailbox at 58795 C.R. 13, and left the scene.
MISSING PERSONS
Goshen city police received a report of a possible missing person at 6:58 p.m. Sunday at 2600 block Peddlers Village Road.
SHOTS FIRED
Goshen city police were advised that people heard gunshots near Greene Road and Clinton Street at 8 p.m. Sunday. Police searched the area but found no evidence of a shooting.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Carlee Hostetler reported to Goshen city police at 11:10 a.m. Sunday that someone damaged her vehicle at 207 S. Silverwood Lane.
Rebecca Buss reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime between 11 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Feb. 25 someone drove into her yard and cut a tire on a vehicle parked at 28212 Pennsylvania Ave.
THEFT
- Shannan Hunley reported Goshen city police at 7:14 a.m. Sunday a theft of her wallet by someone she knew at 601 N. Chicago Ave.
- Trisha Pierce reported to Goshen city police at 6:42 p.m. Sunday that her cell phone was stolen in the 2600 block of Peddlers Village Road.
- Jesus Hernandez Garcia reported to Elkhart County deputies that a license plate was stolen from his 2007 Freightliner tow truck, located at Jesus Auto Sales, 1660 Toledo Road, sometime between 4 p.m. Feb. 23 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
- Jeffrey Morey reported to Elkhart County deputies that his Dodge Ram was stolen between 11 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25 at 24911 Buddy St. The vehicle had already been located following a vehicle pursuit from Indiana into Michigan.
- Douglas Mishler reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. Two people he knows stole from him in two separate locations.
- Terrell Pratcher, 41, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and driving a vehicle while having a license status suspended with priors after he allegedly committed a traffic violation in the area of Oakland Ave. and C.R. 20 at 10:01 p.m. Sunday.