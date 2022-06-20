Person shoots gun next to gas pumps
Elkhart County deputies investigated a call about a person shooting a gun next to the gas pumps at Phillips 66/Smith's Food Mart, 30949 Old U.S. 33, Elkhart, at 3:10 a.m. Sunday. The person had fled the scene prior to officers arriving.
VANDALISM
• Graffiti was found on multiple Goshen homes from the 200 block of South Cottage Avenue to the 500 block of East Washington Street and reported to Goshen police at about 4:13 p.m. Saturday.
• Vandalism was reported in the area of Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue, under the train tracks, at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• Steven Stephens, 52, 19623 C.R. 8, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:35 p.m. Sunday after reportedly battering a 31-year-old employee during a disagreement. According to police, there was a fight reported between several people that had occurred at about 12:15 p.m. at the business/residence of Stephens. Stephens was arrested, according to the report.
• Silverio Ramirez Juarez, 48, 725 S. Brookfield St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 20, east of C.R. 17, at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Deputies reported that Ramirez Juarez was arrested on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator, a felony. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Cody Conrad, 33, 67507 Beech Road, Wakarusa, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies following a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 42, west of C.R. 3, in Wakarusa at 7:40 p.m. Friday. Conrad was reportedly intoxicated and was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Charles Coleman III, 42, 69750 M-103, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:49 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash on Ind. 15, south of State Line Road. Coleman was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Matthew Lyles, 22, 201 Timber Valley Blvd., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:14 a.m. Saturday on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. According to deputies, Lyles was found walking along U.S. 6, west of C.R. 25 “at a dangerous level of intoxication.” After refusing to stay out of the roadway, officers said they took him to the hospital for medical clearance, where he yelled and screamed, the report reads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Erickson Alvarado Diaz, 26, 309 E. Crawford St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:46 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving without ever having received a license and having an altered dealer’s plate to display a new expiration date. Deputies reported Alvarado Diaz was stopped at Bristol and Main streets in Elkhart for traffic violations. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Elizabeth Trinidad, 22, 205 ½ Grove St., Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:14 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop on Ind. 19, north of C.R. 30. She was reportedly impaired while driving, tested and then arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Andrew Seils, 21, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:12 p.m. Sunday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of marijuana. Seils was stopped for traffic infractions at C.R. 46 and Ind. 19 in Nappanee, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Damian Crawford, 25, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:10 p.m. Sunday on charges of domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation. He is accused of battering a person in the 54000 block of Ash Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Michael Orlando, 32, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 11:29 p.m. Sunday on a charge of invasion of privacy. He is accused of violating a protection order at a home in the 15000 block of U.S. 20. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Austin Hostetler, 19, 2105 Lisa Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:32 p.m. Friday on charges of fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving while suspended. Police reported they attempted to make a traffic stop at Monroe Street and Lincolnway East. Hostetler was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• David Lutes, 44, 1715 Sycamore St., Niles, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:54 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment in the 1900 block of Lynwood Drive, Goshen. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
• Daniel Barber Sr. reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Thursday that a 2009 Surveyor motorhome was stolen from his property at 53179 C.R. 131, Bristol.
• Bobbie Logan, 56544 Jones Ave., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies on Thursday that between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her home through her basement window and stole two TVs.
• Autumn Replogle reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:40 a.m. Friday that her Toyota Sienna was stolen from 53405 C.R. 23, Bristol, between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4:30 a.m. Friday.
• Erica Gutierrez, 70600 C.R. 33, Syracuse, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:52 a.m. Friday that items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle after two vehicles were entered between 11 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
• Norman Romero reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:02 p.m. Friday that his storage unit at 28874 C.R. 4 was broken into by a person between Thursday and Friday. TV equipment worth about $2,000 was stolen.
• Jerrack Sorgenfrei reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:45 p.m. Friday that someone stole their driver’s license and bank card, transferring $445, while Sorgenfrei was working at 58288 Ventura Drive, Elkhart.
• Courtney Mann reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:18 p.m. Friday that following an argument at 51725 C.R. 109, Elkhart, the other person took her iPhone 13 and two credit cards.
• Kodi Diemer reported to Elkhart County deputies at 4:35 p.m. Friday that someone accessed his bank account and transferred money without his permission.
• Ruth Dull reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:50 p.m. Friday two bicycles were stolen from her porch at 27850 Woodview Drive, Apt. M.
• Two tires were reported stolen from the property of Pedro Lopez Zermeno, 1305 S. 12th St., Goshen, at 8:44 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Goshen police.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
• A vehicle drove into the side of the home of Phyllis Mease, 28105 LaRue St., Elkhart, at 1:16 a.m. Saturday and then fled the scene, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was described as male and driving a 2012 blue Ford Focus.
• A crash was reported by an undetermined caller at C.R.s 13 and 18 at 3:57 a.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived and noted that the driver had fled the scene.
• David Long, Sturgis, Michigan, and Annette Ellis, Milford, reported to Goshen police their vehicles were struck by items from the bed of a white Dodge pickup truck while they were at South Main Street and Egbert Road at 5:24 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle did not stop.
BATTERY
• A 41-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies he was battered by someone he knows in the 24000 block of Florence Avenue, Elkhart, between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Saturday.
• An 18-year-old reported being battered at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 22000 block of Bradford Court, Elkhart, following an argument.
• Several people at 1225 Greencroft Drive, Goshen, reported a resident had touched them inappropriately over the last year, according to a report from Goshen police. None of the victims sustained any physical injuries, police reported.
FRAUD
Jimena Caudillo, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:23 a.m. Friday that there was fraudulent activity on her bank account.
AWOL
The following people are considered absent without leave after reportedly failing to return to custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center:
• Glen Johnson Jr, 32, Elkhart, at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday.