The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured individual in reference to a theft investigation, according to an EPD news release.
Anyone who can identify this individual is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Houser at 574-389-4704 or submit an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
THEFT
• Scott Lehman contacted Goshen police at 6:14 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of packages from a property in the 100 block of Canal Street sometime during the past week.
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, contacted Goshen police at 5:46 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred Tuesday.
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, contacted Goshen police at 6:16 a.m. Thursday to report an incident of shoplifting that occurred Nov. 2.
BURGLARY
• Ronald McClelland contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a black 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle from his garage in the 53000 block of Ind. 13 in Middlebury sometime between 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Audrey Garner contacted Goshen police at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday to report someone using her banking information to purchase items without her knowledge.
ARRESTS
• Daniel Cloonan, 55, 54152 Ash Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Ash Road and C.R. 8 at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cynthia Grossman contacted Goshen police at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday to report being involved in a hit-and-run crash at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, during which the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• MaryKay Longacre contacted Goshen police at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday to report damage to her property in the 1700 block of South 13th Street.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday to report that Cecilio Trevino III, 55, Fort Wayne, failed to return to custody at 1:04 p.m. Monday and is now considered absent without leave.