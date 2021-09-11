Police news

A person who attempted to set a fuel pump on fire was taken to Goshen Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Friday morning.

Goshen police reported the person was at the Lincolnway Mart, 2429 Lincolnway East, at 7:37 a.m. when the arson attempt occurred.

THEFTS

  • Ashley Lehman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Friday at 8:39 a.m. that her Honda vehicle was stolen while it was parked at 429 W. Pike St.

Police said they later located the vehicle in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.

  • An employee of Masterbrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive N., reported to Goshen police Friday afternoon that two company enclosed trailers had been stolen sometime in August or this month.

ARRESTS

A 15-year-old male was arrested by Goshen police at 5:37 p.m. Friday on charges of residential entry and possession of marijuana.

Police reported they were called to 1320 Sweet Clover Drive on a report of a burglary in progress and found the youth at the scene. He was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

  • Brittany St. Arnold, 61108 C.R. 17, reported to Goshen police that a neighbor’s pit bull dog attacked a 9-year-old girl at 7:44 p.m. Friday. Police reported the dog left three minor scratches on the girl’s chest. Medical attention was refused.
  • Jeremy Gwaltney, Goshen, told Goshen police he was bitten by a barn cat at 2824 Elkhart Road at 7:49 p.m. Friday. He received puncture wounds to his hand and was treated at Goshen Health.

VANDALISM

The property manager of Linway Plaza, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., reported to Goshen police at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, that three males were throwing concrete blocks from the roof of the Hacienda restaurant and attempting to remove the restaurant’s sign.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you