A person who attempted to set a fuel pump on fire was taken to Goshen Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation Friday morning.
Goshen police reported the person was at the Lincolnway Mart, 2429 Lincolnway East, at 7:37 a.m. when the arson attempt occurred.
THEFTS
- Ashley Lehman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Friday at 8:39 a.m. that her Honda vehicle was stolen while it was parked at 429 W. Pike St.
Police said they later located the vehicle in the 600 block of South Ninth Street.
- An employee of Masterbrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive N., reported to Goshen police Friday afternoon that two company enclosed trailers had been stolen sometime in August or this month.
ARRESTS
A 15-year-old male was arrested by Goshen police at 5:37 p.m. Friday on charges of residential entry and possession of marijuana.
Police reported they were called to 1320 Sweet Clover Drive on a report of a burglary in progress and found the youth at the scene. He was taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
ANIMAL INCIDENTS
- Brittany St. Arnold, 61108 C.R. 17, reported to Goshen police that a neighbor’s pit bull dog attacked a 9-year-old girl at 7:44 p.m. Friday. Police reported the dog left three minor scratches on the girl’s chest. Medical attention was refused.
- Jeremy Gwaltney, Goshen, told Goshen police he was bitten by a barn cat at 2824 Elkhart Road at 7:49 p.m. Friday. He received puncture wounds to his hand and was treated at Goshen Health.
VANDALISM
The property manager of Linway Plaza, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., reported to Goshen police at 1:58 a.m. Saturday, that three males were throwing concrete blocks from the roof of the Hacienda restaurant and attempting to remove the restaurant’s sign.
