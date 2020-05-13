A Goshen man told police he was injured by a hit-and-run driver while he was walking Tuesday.
Michael Bryan reported to Goshen police a small, red car ran a stop sign and struck his right leg at Peddler’s Village and Reliance roads around 2:15 p.m. Bryan was walking across Peddler’s Village Road at the time, a police report shows.
Police noted Bryan reported the incident around 4:30 p.m., more than two hours after he was struck. Bryan told police he was making the report while at work, and he refused medical treatment for leg, hip and back pain.
ARRESTS
• Jorge Salazar, 20, 418 Jackson Place, Elkhart, and Felix Tellez, 20, 736 Hope Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of competing in a speed contest in the 3500 block of Elkhart Road around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday. Salazar and Tellez were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Reece Palmer, 21, 56603 Ind. 15, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on Ind. 15 north of U.S. 20 around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to a call about a battery at Oaklawn, 330 Lakeview Drive, around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday. The victim refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
BURGLARY
Miranda Pernell reported to Goshen police a burglary to her storage locker, 2704 W. Wilden Ave., around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Manda Kelly, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a camera was stolen from her house, 21667 Horseshoe Court, around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Jessie Robbins, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two solar-powered lights were stolen from his yard, 402 W. Oakridge Ave., sometime early Tuesday morning.
• Michael Miles reported to Elkhart County police a travel trailer was stolen from a Forest River RV property, 11555 Harter Drive, in Middlebury around 9:45 a.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Alexis Nyikos, South Bend, reported to Goshen police being involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 400 block of West Pike Street around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
• Wallace Anderson, Mishawaka, reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle on U.S. 20 east of C.R. 17 on May 6. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without stopping to exchange information, police said in a report.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON
Virginia Richardi, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a suspicious person was standing in her backyard, 520 Noelwood Drive, around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
