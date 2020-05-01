A Goshen woman was struck by a vehicle as she walked in the intersection of Pike Street and Chicago Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Renee Nusbaum was walking across Pike Street when a car driven by Judy Gard, Goshen, turned left from Chicago Avenue onto Pike Street, according to a report by Goshen police.
Gard told police she had the green light and Nusbaum was walking against a red hand signal. As Gard turned, she said Nusbaum began to run, and had her head down and wasn’t looking prior to the collision, according to the report.
“I asked Driver-1 why she attempted the left turn if she saw the pedestrian in the crosswalk, regardless of the red hand signal,” an officer stated in the report. “Driver-1 was unable to answer with a plausible answer.”
Nusbaum was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a head contusion. She told police the numbers on the crosswalk signal were counting down as she crossed the intersection, the report shows.
Gard did not report any injuries.
The officer said she failed to yield the right of way to a pedestrian. A citation wasn’t issued, according to the report.
MAIL THEFTS
Several mail thefts were reported around the Middlebury area this week.
Elkhart County police received about four reports since Wednesday, and one of them included a description of a suspect vehicle.
Police were told someone in a silver Chevrolet Malibu Maxx stole mail from a mailbox belonging to Janet Smith and Milton Smith at 54192 C.R. 33 near Middlebury sometime between Tuesday and about 5 p.m. Thursday.
About a mile down the road, Earl Bontrager, Middlebury, said mail was stolen from his mailbox at 54835 C.R. 33 sometime during the day Wednesday. At a neighboring home, Michael Jacka reported around 7 p.m. Wednesday a theft from his mailbox, 14561 C.R. 12.
Fred Yoder also reported mail was stolen from a mailbox at 14916 C.R. 108 sometime between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday.
CRASHES
• A car driven by Brent Dennis, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Manuel Garcia-Gonzalez in the 900 block of Lincolnway East near Plymouth Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Goshen police said in a report.
Garcia-Gonzalez and a witness told police Dennis had been swerving on the road and crossing the center line prior to the crash, the report shows.
Dennis told police he had been driving straight when Garica-Gonzalez’s SUV “came out of nowhere,” the report states. Dennis said he didn’t remember much after the crash.
He and Garcia-Gonzalez did not report any injuries. A passenger in the SUV, Thalia Garcia, of Goshen, was treated for leg pain, according to the report.
• A pickup truck driven by Liliana Aguilar, Kendallville, ran a stop light and collided with a pickup truck driven by Thomas Kreuter, Goshen, at the intersection of C.R. 21 and C.R. 38 in Goshen around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Aguilar and a 5-year-old passenger in her truck were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment. Aguilar was also cited by police for disregarding a traffic control device and for a seat belt violation, the release shows.
Kreuter was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain. He was also cited for a seat belt violation, police said.
THEFTS
• Halbert Crocker reported to Elkhart County police two Horizon Transport license plates were stolen from a recreational vehicle he was transporting while he was at Gallops gas station, 18423 U.S. 20, around 7 p.m. Thursday.
• Tyler Warman, Mishawaka, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from a Lippert Components Inc. facility, 2703 College Ave., around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.
• Neives Olvera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her purse and other items were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked outside a home, 312 Stone Drive, sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
• Charles Crist, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his 2004 Chevy Silverado was stolen from the driveway of his home, 24401 C.R. 38, sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Thursday thefts that occurred at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on April 22 and Monday. Thefts were also reported at the Walmart at 4024 Elkhart Road on April 12 and April 17.
ATTEMPTED RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Goshen police responded to a call about a person trying to enter a house, 408 Queen St., around 1:25 a.m. Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Mark Wenger, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a brick was thrown through the bedroom window of his home sometime between 3:30 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Eva Moreno, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked at Chalet Party Shoppe, 245 Chicago Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
DOG BITE
Troy Warstler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a loose dog bit him and his dog behind his home, 1407 S. 12th St., around 9 p.m. Thursday. Warstler refused medical treatment at the scene, and his dog had no visible injuries, police said in a report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.