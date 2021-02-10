A Middlebury man was injured while walking along the side of the road late Tuesday evening.
The side-view mirror of a car driven by Katherine Stryker, Middlebury, struck Shannon Mates as he walked along C.R. 39 near Pine Cone Drive around 11:45 p.m. Elkhart County police said in a news release that Stryker’s car was moving at about 10 to 15 mph, and that Mates was wearing dark clothing at the time.
Mates was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for side and back pain, police said.
CRASH
Milton Amaya Escoto, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving, which left the road and struck a tree along C.R. 20 near C.R. 111 around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Amaya Escoto was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Quentin Hines, 31, 2207 Lane Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on U.S. 33 near Concord Mall Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Diana Lechuga Aguirre, 19, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of driving without a license and false informing following a traffic stop at C.R. 13 and C.R. 45 near Dunlap around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Lechuga Aguirre was released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Kenneth Farley, 48, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of false informing, as well as for a warrant after police responded to a call about a suspicious person at JoJo’s Pretzels, 136 S. Main St., around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police arrested a 14-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana at Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The boy was released to his parents with a citation to appear in Juvenile Court.
SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE
Goshen police responded to a call from a man who said two people were seen in the back seat of his vehicle at a house, 1108 E. Reynolds St., around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday. Police checked the area, but didn’t find the suspects.
THEFTS
• Paulina Ramirez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 2009 Honda Odyssey minivan was stolen from 263 Remington Lane around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday.
• Dennis Harrison reported to Goshen police his Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from 1775 Westplains Drive sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jaime Roman, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his company work truck was struck by a vehicle at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., while he was there doing maintenance work around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday.
• Daniel Sheets, Wakarusa, reported to Goshen police his truck was struck by a skid steer loader at Foremost Fabricators, 3249 Maple City Drive, around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Julie Yoder, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 2372 Century Drive around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Keith Miller, New Paris, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle as it backed into a parking space at Lincolnway Mart, 2429 Lincolnway East, around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Miller told police the driver of the other vehicle had left the scene without exchanging information with him.
• Tammy Rocha reported to Elkhart County police her SUV was rear-ended, and she was pushed off the side of the road, by a blue pickup truck in the area of C.R. 45 and Missouri Avenue on Feb. 4. The driver of the truck then left the scene without stopping to exchange information or file a report with police.
TRESPASSING
Staff at CVS contacted Goshen police, and a trespassing warning was issued to a 37-year-old person at the business, 410 S. Main St., around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday.
BATTERY
Herbert Hammond, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 16-year-old nephew was battered at West Goshen Church of the Brethren, 1200 Berkey Ave., sometime Monday evening.
