The name of a pedestrian killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Elkhart early Wednesday evening has been released.
According to an Elkhart Police Department report, the man has been identified as Cary Slack, 61, Elkhart.
Per the report, Elkhart police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Johnson and Merrill streets, just south of C.R. 6, at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
“Initial investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on Johnson St struck an adult male pedestrian,” the release stated. “The pedestrian was subsequently pronounced deceased.”
The 79-year-old female driver of the Camry remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, the release notes. No other injuries were reported.
The EPD Crash Reconstruction Team was activated, per protocol, and is currently investigating the incident.
ELKHART SHOOTING
The Elkhart Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injuries that occurred in the 700 block of West Garfield Avenue late Wednesday evening.
According to an EPD report, officers were dispatched to the area of Eighth Street and Indiana Avenue at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of sounds of gunfire. While searching the area, Elkhart General Hospital reported receiving a walk-in gunshot wound patient.
The male victim, a 19-year-old, reported that he was struck while inside a residence in the 700 block of West Garfield Avenue by gunfire originating from outside the home, the release noted. Officers observed bullet hole damage to the residence, as well as damage to a Chevrolet Equinox. The victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries, and no other injuries were reported.
Officers collected evidence in the area and continue to actively investigate, according to the report. At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the department at 574-295-7070 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via tips@elkhartpolice.org.
CRASHES
• An Indianapolis woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11:16 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Carly Nicholas, 41, Indianapolis, was driving her vehicle south on C.R. 3, south of C.R. 24, at an unsafe speed when she exited the roadway to the east and crashed into a NIPSCO pole, breaking it in half before finally coming to a stop upon crashing into a tree. Nicholas was transported to Memorial Hospital for treatment of a face laceration and left knee pain resulting from the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Aaron Hegland, 25, 15357 Foxtail Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Reynolds Street and Lincolnway East at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. They were transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Brandi Henkler, 33, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at her home at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Jaclyn Miller, property manager for Cedarbrook Court Apartments, 1422 Cedarbrook Court, contacted Goshen police at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a pallet jack from the property.
• Knute Rosser contacted Goshen police at 5:01 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a package from the doorstep of his property in the 2600 block of Alpine Fir Lane in Elkhart.
• Forestean Harris contacted Goshen police at 7:51 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of her cellphone while in the 400 block of Arbor Court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Vance Stees contacted Goshen police at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone was using their vehicle to damage his yard in the 1300 block of Berkey Avenue.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• A resident in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court contacted Goshen police at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone was shooting a firearm at their home. Upon arrival, officers reported finding evidence to the support the claim.