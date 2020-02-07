A Goshen pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross Lincoln Avenue in the 600 block Thursday.
Goshen police reported Ming You, 33, of Goshen, received abrasions to his head and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
The crash, according to a police report, occurred 6:21 p.m. near Denver Street. The vehicle that struck You was driven by Kamarita Thomas, 37, of Goshen. Thomas was driving west and told police she saw You standing in the center turn lane of the road and thought he was not going to cross the road, but then he did. You was struck by the front passenger-side bumper.
Police did not issue any tickets in the incident.
CRASHES
• Treyvez Russell, of Elkhart, reported he was the victim of a hit-and-run collision Thursday that occurred in the 1000 block of West Avenue.
• Bryan Jackson, of Bristol, reported to Goshen police Thursday he was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 500 block of West Wilden Avenue.
THEFTS
• Steve Miller, of Goshen, reported a burglary occurred Thursday at 1103 S. Ninth St. Police said they took a report on the incident.
• Teresa Roman told Goshen police Thursday that someone burglarized her residence at 35 Greenway Dr.
VANDALISM
• Virginia Leichty reported to Goshen police that someone damaged her lawn furniture Thursday and attempted to gain entry to her home at 405 Franklin St.
