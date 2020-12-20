Goshen police are investigating an early morning pawn shop heist.
Police responded to a burglary alarm at World Wide Jewelry and Pawn, 119 W. Clinton St., around 2:10 a.m. Sunday. At the scene, police found signs of a break-in and theft. The store’s managers were notified about the situation, police said in a report.
ARRESTS
• Jenna Butterfield, 19, 17685 C.R. 20, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on possession of marijuana and illegal consumption of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Elkhart Road around 1:35 a.m. Sunday. Butterfield was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Taylor Lane, 25, 1041 Middlebury St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Elkhart Road around 11:55 p.m. Saturday. Lane was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Edilberto Lopez Leon, 60, 711 Arehart St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license following a traffic stop at Oakridge Avenue and North Sixth Street around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Jason Duvall, 50, 713 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Saturday. Duvall was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Alex Hernandez, 19, 1210 Cosmo St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop, in which he was a passenger in the vehicle, at South Eighth and East Madison streets around 9:35 a.m. Saturday. Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Marco Cantu, 31, 503 Hawthorne Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Keystone Drive around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.
• Ja Liahs Curry, 20, 608 ½ N. Second St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of residential entry, domestic battery, criminal mischief and unauthorized control after police responded to an incident in the 700 block of South Eighth Street around 5:50 a.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of resisting law enforcement following a foot pursuit near the 600 block of North Greene Road around 3:05 a.m. Saturday. The juvenile was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Amy Hummer and Samuel Smallwood, both of 400 Westwood Road, Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at the home around 8:20 p.m. Friday. Hummer was jailed. Smallwood was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to the sounds of possible gunfire at Rogers Park, 102 Chicago Ave., around 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Police found no evidence of gunfire or any people in the area.
THEFTS
• Salinas Belen, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her child’s mobile phone was stolen from 57 Springfield Drive around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police responded to a theft call at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5:40 p.m. Saturday. The suspect, who left the scene before police arrived, was identified later, police said in a report. Charges were filed against the person, according to the report.
• Mark Waggoner, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Kohl’s sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Tina Easley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 314 Oakridge Ave., around 8:20 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Stephanie Honderich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged while it was parked in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue around 8:35 p.m. Friday.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Robert Whitmer, Elkhart, rear-ended an SUV driven by Robert Shafer, Elkhart, as Shafer was slowing for traffic on C.R. 6 near C.R. 9 around 3:35 p.m. Thursday. The crash then pushed Shafer’s SUV into the rear of an SUV driven by Michael Blankenship, Elkhart, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Shafer was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Whitmer and Blankenship did not report any injuries. Police cited Whitmer for following another vehicle too closely.
CHILDREN FOUND
Goshen police, responding to a call, found two juveniles wandering the road in the 400 block of North Second Street around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The juveniles were returned to a guardian.
FRAUD
Andrew Long, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an act of check fraud around 2:35 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.