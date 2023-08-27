A Wakarusa woman was injured when her car struck a tree off of C.R. 32, east of C.R. 11 at 10:44 a.m. Sunday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, Cathryn Culley, 30, Wakarusa, was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla west on C.R. 32 and unsafely passed another vehicle, losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a tree. She complained of pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for her injuries, police reported.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured
An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 119 and C.R. 7 at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Honda Accord driven by Jose Morales-Avelino, 45, Elkhart, was stopped facing north on C.R. 7 at the Ind. 119 intersection, and drove into the intersection, colliding with a 2004 Ford F150 pickup truck. The truck was driven by Brian Beechy, 19, of Etna Green, who was headed southwest on Ind. 119. Ptl. Derek Lundgren reported that Morales-Avelino had failed to yield the right of way and was cited for it and for not having a valid operator’s license.
Morales-Avelino complained of head pain and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
Beechy was not injured.
ARRESTS
• Two 13-year-old Goshen boys were arrested by Goshen police on charges of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 3:35 p.m. Saturday. They were released to their legal guardian, police reported.
• Jessica Janosky, 36, 817 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 7:02 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Dana Jackson, 32, 1010 S. 15th St., Goshen, was arrested following a pursuit at 11:20 p.m. Saturday. According to Goshen police, officers attempted to stop Jackson for a traffic infraction near Lincolnway East and Madison Street and a pursuit ensued. She was later jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and driving with a suspended license with a prior violation.
• Gladys Esqueda-Rosas, 30, 1409 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 2:56 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at South Second Street and Lincoln Avenue. Esqueda-Rosas is accused of being intoxicated. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Adam Rifenburg, 44, 901 Portage Lane, Apt. C, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia at 3:08 a.m. Sunday following a traffic stop at West Pike Street and North Harrison Street.
• Brittney Dickens, 33, 4364 Conifer Lane, Apt. 15J, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 10:27 a.m. Friday at her home on an outstanding warrant for neglect of a dependent causing serious injury. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brian Eduardo Herrera Zambrano, 22, 3402 E Lane, Apt. 2C, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:28 p.m. Friday on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ricardo Salazar, 25, 340 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:58 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. He was arrested at Third and Jefferson streets following a traffic stop and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Camille Perez, 34, 744 W. Bristol St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:18 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangerment and possession of marijuana. She was stopped near Reliance and Bashor roads for a traffic violation. Perez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Nancy Inbody, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 1:33 p.m. Saturday that her three-wheeled bicycle was stolen between 6 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday at 1107 Court Lane.
• John Norris, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:07 a.m. Friday that a cell phone was stolen at 223 S. Main St.
• Noah Kauffman, Osceola, reported to Goshen police at 1:40 a.m. Saturday that the license plate to his vehicle was stolen while at 502 E. Washington St.