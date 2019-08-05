A Nappanee man is jailed facing a criminal charge following a crash that injured him and a motorcyclist in Kosciusko County Sunday.
A car driven by Glen Chupp, Nappanee, was passing a vehicle in front of him and struck an oncoming motorcycle driven by Edward Frost, Warsaw, on Pierceton Road near C.R. South 600 East outside of the town of Pierceton around 7 p.m., Kosciusko County police said in a news release.
Frost was thrown from the motorcycle and seriously injured. He was taken to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment, police said.
Chupp was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital to be treated for injuries. He was then arrested and taken into custody on a charge of criminal recklessness late Sunday night, police said.
CRASH
A Goshen man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 20 in Elkhart Monday morning.
A car driven by Alejandro Sanchez, Goshen, rear-ended an SUV driven by Angela Santos, Granger, when Santos slowed and stopped because of a deer crossing the highway near Ind. 19 around 8:20 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Sanchez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for head and chest injuries, police said. Santos did not report any injuries.
HIT-AND-RUN WITH INJURY
A Goshen man was injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday.
A car driven by Rudy Esqueda was struck by a vehicle that ran a stop sign on Center Street at Eighth Street around 12:45 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
The other vehicle, which Esqueda described to police as a gold van, left the scene before police arrived.
Esqueda was treated at the scene by medics for neck pain, police said.
Parts from the other vehicle collected at the scene included a head light and the inner fender, which police said came from a Chevrolet.
ARRESTS
• Larry Bontrager, 38, 61801 C.R. 127, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 33 and U.S. 33 in Goshen around 10 p.m. Sunday.
• Monique Williams, 32, Indianapolis, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana as well as for an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at C.R. 15 and C.R. 26 around 9 p.m. Sunday.
• Holly Stevens, 38, Kokomo, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of hypodermic needles after police responded to a shoplifting call at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. Stevens was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court, and she also received a trespassing warning, police said.
• Ken Wogoman, 58, and Stephanie Wogoman, 53, both of 1606 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Both were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Tessa Bryan, 29, homeless, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on possession of a syringe, possession of a synthetic substance and false informing as well as on a warrant after police responded to a call about possible drug activity at the Marathon gas station, 501 E. Madison St., around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Latasha Quiroz Vazquez, 30, Elkhart, and Ryan Elkaakati, 33, homeless, were also arrested at the location each on a charge of possession of a synthetic substance. Quiroz Vazquez and Elkaakati were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Felipe Cordova, 37, 28895 Ella Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop at U.S. 20 and Ind. 15 near Goshen around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Megan Hall, 30, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a warrant after police found her with a synthetic drug in a vacant apartment building at 105 Prospect Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Hall was also jailed on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug when police said a substance was found on her during the booking process at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Brandon Ewing, Orland, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2850 C.R. N. 100 East in LaGrange around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.
• Roberto Hernandez, 20, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of illegal consumption of alcohol at the Elkhart County Work Release center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., in Goshen around 8:40 a.m. Saturday. Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• John Futterkecht, 24, 54137 Eastview Drive, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on a charge of residential entry after an officer saw him trying to enter the back patio door of an apartment in the 200 block of Stratford Place around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, police said in a report.
• Jeffrey Weir, 36, 21765 Knobcone Court, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Second and High streets in Elkhart around 9 p.m. Friday.
THEFTS
• Lisa Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two bicycles were stolen from the backyard of her home, 418 N. First St., sometime between 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Yvonne Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while it was parked in a lot behind 113 S. Main St. around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Staff at MC Construction reported to Elkhart County police tools were stolen from a trailer at a construction site at 53253 Bellhurst Drive in Bristol early Friday morning.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Ana Rodriguez-Rodriguez reported to Goshen police the side of her vehicle was scratched while it was parked at Woodhaven apartments, 2400 W. Clinton St., around 1 p.m. Sunday.
• Rosemarie Davis, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday windows were broken at her home, 10111 C.R. 4, sometime between July 20 and last Wednesday.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile resident punched an employee at the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 4:15 p.m. Friday.
POSSIBLE DRUGS, GUN FOUND
• Danielle Knapczyk reported to Elkhart County police she found a small bag of a crystal-like substance in an alley behind a house, 68298 C.R. 23, in New Paris around 3:10 p.m. Friday.
• Tonya Yoder reported to Elkhart County police she found a gun along C.R. 28 near C.R. 11 near Goshen around 10:20 a.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
Bill Nusbaum, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a case of fraud that occurred April 24.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Howard Williamson Jr., Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody last Wednesday.
