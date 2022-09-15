A passenger was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:53 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Tosha Snyder, 31, New Paris, was driving her vehicle north on Ind. 13, south of Innovation Boulevard, when it collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had slowed to turn west onto Innovation Boulevard.
Snyder and the driver of the second vehicle, Justin Lord, 37, Warsaw, were uninjured.
A passenger in Lord’s vehicle had a complaint of pain and signed off from going to the hospital with paramedics, the report notes.
Snyder was issued a citation.
ARRESTS
• Deborah Downing, 72, 1009 Foxbriar Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after deputies were dispatched to U.S. 20 and C.R. 27 in Goshen at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a multi-vehicle collision. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Desirea Smith, 18, 25620 N. Park Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage while in the 25000 block of North Park Avenue in Elkhart at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Smith was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Victor Hernandez Godin contacted Goshen police at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday to report that his trailer was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 1000 block of South Seventh Street in Goshen two days prior. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or contacting police.
• Hannah Hossler, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:45 a.m. Thursday to report a hit-and-run accident that occurred in the parking lot of Crazyman’s, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
THEFTS
• Marcus Hite, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:22 a.m. Wednesday to report that his tablet was stolen from a property at 407 S. Seventh St., Goshen.
• Wyatt Gauthier, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of his bicycle’s front tire while it was parked at 1700 S. Main St., Goshen.
BURGLARIES
• Mary Lehman-Yoder, 605 River Race Drive, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday to report the theft of her Trek bicycle from her garage.
• Todd Behling, 29726 C.R. 22, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of his Smith & Wesson Bodyguard 380 firearm from his residence sometime between Aug. 13 and Tuesday.
FRAUD
• Ismael Lopez, owner of El Rancho Viejo Mexican Restaurant, 1919 Lincolnway East, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday to report that two rent checks were written to a person who has no contractual interest in the property being rented.
• Elizabeth Romero, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday to report a case of identity theft.