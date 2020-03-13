One woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night near Elkhart.
A car driven by Mitesha Wilson, of Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Jakale Conerly, of Middlebury, when Conerly turned left from C.R. 16 into a private drive near C.R. 1 around 8:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Wilson and Conerly did not report any injuries. Police said a passenger in Conerly’s car, Antonesha Williams, of Elkhart, was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for knee pain.
Conerly was also cited for failing to yield to traffic, police said.
ARREST
Amanda Howard, 28, 408 ½ River Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop on C.R. 6 east of C.R. 7 around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. Police said the license plate on the vehicle Howard was driving had been reported as stolen out of St. Joseph County, a police report shows.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to reports of gunfire in the Roxbury Park area, 391 Spencer Lane, around 9 p.m. Thursday. No injuries or property damage were reported, and police found no evidence of gunfire in the area, according to a report.
THEFT
Staff at Tijuana Taqueria reported to Goshen police a customer ate at the restaurant, 1305 Lincolnway East, and left without paying around 4 p.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a 24-year-old man after a woman at 419 Brookside Manor reported he was not welcome on her property around 10 p.m. Thursday.
FRAUD
Alisha Preziosio, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred between 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
