A man wanted for slipping his parole in Michigan is jailed following a police pursuit near Shipshewana this weekend.
Zachary Smith, 25, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of stolen property, as well as a warrant from the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Smith allegedly failed to stop for a traffic stop Saturday. He led police on a chase until he crashed the SUV he was driving into a tree head-on in the area of C.R. 760 North near the Indiana Toll Road north of Shipshewana, police said in a news release. Smith then fled that scene on foot before he was stopped and taken into custody.
Police said the SUV was reported stolen out of Michigan on Friday.
Smith is shown as having absconded from parole in St. Joseph County, Michigan in April, according to Michigan DOC information.
CRASH
Josiah Wingard, Shipshewana, lost control of the pickup truck he was driving, and the vehicle rolled over along C.R. 1000 West near Ind. 120 in LaGrange County around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Wingard did not report any injuries. A passenger in the truck, Hannah Miller, Shipshewana, was treated at the scene for head and neck pain, police said.
Wingard had apparently swerved to avoid a bird that had flown out in front of the truck, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Ronald Holaway Jr., 53, 3580 N. 920 West, Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic following a traffic stop in the 21000 block of C.R. 26 around 2 a.m. Monday.
• Christine Rogers, 52, 111 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 4:50 p.m. Sunday. Rogers was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Gary McClure, 38, Saint Joe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 7000 block of South 080 East in Wolcottville around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Angela Lemarr, Rockford, Minnesota, reported to Goshen police Sunday her passport was stolen from her home, 1101 West Ave., sometime in 2011.
• William Schultz, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from his friend’s house, 1227 Briarwood Blvd., around 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Allison Payette, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a GPS, a magnetic mobile phone holder and a Toll Road EZ-Pass were stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a home, 68276 Main St., sometime between 11 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
• Andrew Berkey, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 68300 Butler St., sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Aaron Mast, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police power equipment was stolen from his home, 15931 C.R. 8, around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
• Steve Mast, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police mail was stolen from his home, 58875 C.R. 43, around 2:15 p.m. June 3.
• Deborah Yoder, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police Sunday her debit card was taken from her purse at a home, 54922 C.R. 43, around 6 a.m. June 1. The card was used to withdraw more than $500 from an ATM, a police report shows.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Jessica Campors, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, sometime Sunday afternoon. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information with Campors.
• A bicycle ridden by Douglas Grant, Elkhart, was struck from the rear by a white SUV at an intersection at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Goshen police said in a report. The driver of the SUV then left the scene.
Grant told police he had exchanged words with the SUV driver shortly before the collision. Grant was treated at the scene for leg pain, the report shows.
DOMESTIC INCIDENT
Elkhart County police found a 53-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were involved in a domestic situation in the 14000 block of C.R. 29 around 2 p.m. Friday. Police also learned the woman allegedly placed gravel in the gas tank of the man’s truck and damaged a side mirror, a report shows.
FRAUD
• Janet Burns, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of possible fraud Sunday.
• Natalie Mullen, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between May 18 and last Thursday.
• Joseph Imler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred between June 1 and June 2.
