Several Goshen residents were victims of an apparent rash of package thefts last week.
Goshen police received four reports Thursday from residents who all said packages were taken from their porches Jan. 7, according to information from police.
The reports came from Doug Myers of 901 S. 14th St.; Amy Ubaldo of 110 S. 28th St.; Angelina Davila of 1025 Van Gilst Drive; and Leland Miller of 1616 Auten Court.
Goshen police took the reports when they were made.
ARRESTS
• Allen Halferty, 29, 403 State St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as for two warrants following a traffic stop at Main and Pike streets around 7:25 p.m. Thursday. Police said Halferty ran from officers during the stop and was captured after a short foot pursuit.
• Joseph Parris, 44, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 22000 block of C.R. 45 around 9:55 a.m. Thursday.
CRASH
A car driven by Alicia Faubion Wilburn, Goshen, ran a stop sign and collided with a minivan driven by Sarah Stout, Nappanee, at C.R. 42 and Ind. 19 around 5:25 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Faubion Wilburn and Stout were taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment for broken bones, according to police.
Faubion Wilburn was also cited for disregarding a stop sign.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
William Bontrager reported to Elkhart County police he heard several rounds of gunfire in the area of 20767 C.R. 18 near Goshen around 7:55 p.m. Thursday. Police said several shell casings were found in the road.
THEFTS
• Travelle Cooper, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at his house, 409 Tyler Lane, around 5:55 p.m. Thursday.
• Joshua Bowlby, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a proximity camera was stolen from his house, 53361 Pine Brook Drive, sometime between 11 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. Thursday.
UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
Goshen police responded to a call that a male was in a vehicle he didn’t own at Flex Tech, 1508 Eisenhower Drive North, around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, a report shows.
FRAUD
Judy Honderich, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between 1:20 p.m. Tuesday and 1:25 p.m. Wednesday.
TRAFFIC STATS
Police in Elkhart County gave out nearly 200 tickets and warnings over the holidays as part of a traffic enforcement program.
Statistics from the Elkhart County Traffic Safety Partnership, released through the Sheriff’s Office, show police issued 117 citations and 81 warnings for different violations during the “2020 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement blitz from mid-December through Jan. 1. Three people were also arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and 34 citations for seat belt violations were written during the program.
Police in the county were among more than 200 state and local police agencies that participated in the program in Indiana, the release shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.