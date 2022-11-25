ARRESTS
Bersain Lopez Diaz, 26, LaGrange, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and never obtaining a license during a traffic stop at 10:19 p.m. in the area of Elkhart road and Westplains Drive. Goshen police say Lopez Diaz was stopped for a traffic infraction and observed to be under the influence of alcohol, providing a preliminary breath test resulting in a BrAC of .229. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Hilario Sanchez, 61, Goshen, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 2 a.m. Friday. Officers say Sanchez was involved in a traffic stop for a moving violation and submitted to a preliminary breath sample resulting in a BrAC of .143. Sanchez was taken to the ECJ.
FIRE
Lou Bush reported to Goshen city police at 10:55 a.m. Thursday that her detached garage was on fire at 313 Sunset Boulevard. Goshen Fire Department responded and put out the fire and reported there was nothing suspicious about the fire.
THEFT
Betsy Poling reported to Goshen city police at 11:46 a.m. that someone had stolen an iPad from her vehicle at 708 Emerson St., Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Officers were notified of property damage at 2408 Century Drive at 12:07 a.m. Friday.
While completing an area check of Walnut Park,in the 300 block of East Oakridge Ave., Goshen, at 1:43 a.m. Friday, officers found a park table that was defaced with spray paint