Goshen firefighters and police responded to a vehicle fire near the 200 block of Crescent Street around 1:25 a.m. Friday. The fire was brought under control by fire crews, police said.
ARREST
Cesar Morales, 34, 177 Post Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as a warrant after police served a warrant at his home around 5:20 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Staff at Dunkin’ Donuts reported to Elkhart County police money was taken from the safe at the store, 1952 Lincolnway East, sometime between 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
THEFT
William Frisbie, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his trailer was stolen from a home, 115 N. 21st St., around 8:20 a.m. Thursday.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Ricky Doland, Elkhart, collided with a minivan driven by Elizabeth Wentland, Elkhart, at C.R. 5 and Westwood Drive in Elkhart around 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Both Doland and Wentland were treated for injuries at the scene, police said.
