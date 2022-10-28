GOSHEN — One man is dead following two-vehicle crash Thursday night.
Officers responded to a call at 7:32 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 20.
One of the two drivers, Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment where he later died.
BURGLARY
Richard Dominguez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone forced entry into his neighbor’s home at 25082 Glenmore St. and took a box of unknown contents at 9:06 a.m. Thursday.
Kathleen Sample reported to Elkhart city police a burglary between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. Thursday at 2601 Oaklawn Ave.
Woodlawn Nature Center, 604 Woodlawn Ave., reported to Elkhart city police a burglary between midnight and 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Darrell Young reported to Elkhart city police a burglary between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Thursday at 707 Sunset Ave.
Sherri Mcrae reported to Elkhart city police a burglary between 4 p.m. Sunday and 3:57 p.m. Thursday at 2421 Cassopolis St.
THEFT
Taries King reported to Elkhart city police a theft between 10 and 11 a.m. Monday at 175 C.R. 6.
Brenda Bely reported to Elkhart city police a theft of a firearm between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at 2808 Decio Dr.
7-Eleven, 909 C.R. 6, reported to Elkhart city police a theft at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mia McDuffie reported to Goshen city police at 8:02 a.m. Thursday that someone was refusing to leave her home at 2624 Ponderosa. While speaking to police, McDuffie also reported the theft of her handgun.
Rue21, 3842 Midway Road, reported to Goshen city police that someone walked out of the store with unpurchased items at 2:50 p.m. Thursday.
Wal-Mart Loss Prevention, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen city police that three people left the store with unpurchased items at 4:44 p.m. Thursday.
Jodi Schieber reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 2 to 2:40 a.m. Thursday someone stole two catalytic converters from 58050 C.R. 3.
James Rupright reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole about 20 items of steel worth about $1,000 from behind 57909 Ind. 19 between 2 to 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Cameron Hunter reported to Goshen city police at 1:44 p.m. Thursday that someone he knew damaged a vehicle at 1103 S. 9th St.
Frank Lisa reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone has been living in a vacant residence in the 25000 block of Berry Street between Nov. 1, 2021 and Thursday and damaged the residence sometime before 1:49 p.m. Thursday.
Jose Rodriguez reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone broke his front window at 56883 C.R. 13 by shooting it possibly with a BB gun at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday.