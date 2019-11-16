One person, described only as male, was taken to Goshen Hospital with injuries following a fire at Goshen Housing Authority, 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., at 3:54 p.m. Saturday, according to Goshen police.
Man found passed out in drive-through
A New Carlisle man was arrested after he was reported to be passed out in a McDonald’s drive-through in Goshen late Friday night.
Edwin Leal, 27, faces charges of possession of marijuana and driving with a suspended license.
Goshen police responded to a call to McDonald’s, 1706 Elkhart Road, where Leal was said to be passed out in his vehicle in the fast-food restaurant’s drive-through lane.
Leal was arrested at the scene, and then released with a citation to appear in court, a police report shows.
ARRESTS
• Kyle Parker, 28, Greenfield, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Lincolnway East and Monroe Street around 3:20 a.m. Saturday.
• Joshua Lambright, 21, 7635 W. 200 South, Topeka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Greene roads around 10:15 p.m. Friday.
• Melissa Stanley, 41, 523 N. Fifth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at South Main and Jackson streets around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Stanley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Robert Ward, 44, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Pike Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
• Debbie Shorter, 58, 30553 Ryan Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:24 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. She is accused of taking items from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.
• Blake Horn, 20, 1109 Colorado St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 12:05 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., and released on a written promise to appear in court.
• Daniel Delgadillo Vargas, 67, 1829 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 4:41 p.m. Saturday on charges of providing police with false information and a felony count of theft. He is accused of stealing items from Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• A 16-year-old girl was arrested by Goshen police at 5:46 p.m. Saturday on a charge of theft. She is accused of stealing from Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, and was released to her mother on a written promise to appear in court.
• Michael Hilson, 52, 1913 Woodland Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at Chicago Avenue and Beaver Lane at 12:17 a.m. Sunday. Hilson was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Donnie Johnson, 30, 718 W. Marion St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:49 a.m. Sunday and jailed on charges of fleeing from police and dealing synthetic marijuana. Police said they attempted to stop Johnson, who was riding a bicycle, at New and West Pike streets but he fled.
RAPE
• Staff at Goshen Hospital reported to Goshen police at 6:17 p.m. Saturday that a 72-year woman said she was raped. She did not know the rapist and she did not know the location, police reported.
THEFTS
• Goshen police responded to a call about a theft and a battery at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 2:45 p.m. Friday. Police did not locate the suspect after they arrived at the scene, according to a report.
• Jesse Rutan, Syracuse, reported to Goshen police the theft of a smartwatch from CVS, 410 S. Main St., around 7:20 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Friday a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on Aug. 14.
• Multiple items were stolen from Walgreens, 1755 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 3:33 p.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Jared Schlabach, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a crossbow was stolen during a burglary to his garage, 606 E. Kercher Road, sometime Friday morning.
BATTERY
• A 26-year-old woman was battered by someone she knows while at Goshen Hospital, 200 High Park Ave., at 6:02 p.m. Saturday, according to Goshen police.
• A 66-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man, both of Tulip Boulevard in Goshen, reported they were battered by someone they know at 7:50 p.m. Saturday. Both reported minor injuries.
