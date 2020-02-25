A car driven by Joe Aragon, of Goshen, became stuck on railroad tracks after Goshen police said he left the road while turning from U.S. 33 onto Greene Road around 7:20 p.m. Monday, according to a report.
Aragon told police he couldn’t see the road when he got stuck. Another motorist helped push the car free from the tracks. The vehicle had two flat tires and damage underneath the car, the report shows.
Aragon did not report any injuries, but a passenger in the car, Carlotta Aragon, of Goshen, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck and shoulder pain, police said.
CRASH
A car driven by Samuel Lopez, of Hamlet, rear-ended a van driven by Jimmy Bryant, of Goshen, as Bryant slowed or stopped in traffic on U.S. 33 near Lewis Street south of Elkhart around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bryant complained of back and leg pain at the scene, according to the release.
Lopez was cited by police for following another vehicle too closely, driving with an expired registration and driving without insurance.
ARRESTS
• Michael Trusty, 24, of Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at a home in the 16000 block of C.R. 18 around 11:50 p.m. Monday.
• Shon Stout, 28, 1606 Tippecanoe Dr., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of a syringe and criminal conversion after he allegedly walked up to police in the 900 block of Edwardsburg Avenue and sought help to get a ride to Goshen around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
Before giving him a ride, police said in a probable cause affidavit, Stout emptied his coat pockets and shoes. Police saw items that included knives, hypodermic needles and a debit card with another person’s name on it. Police said the card was connected to a vehicle theft that had been reported over the weekend.
• Loren Schmucker, 1200 N. Long Dr., Syracuse, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a synthetic substance following a traffic stop Sunday at C.R. 9 and U.S. 6. A passenger in the vehicle, Joseph Hardwick, 28, 427 E. 1150 North, Milford, was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a synthetic substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
BATTERY
Brandon Weaver, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a male entered his home, 60937 Fenmore Ave., and struck him in the face around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
THEFT
Elizabeth Dragoo, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 11:30 a.m. Monday her purse was stolen from the Ten Thousand Villages store where she worked, 206 S. Main St. Dragoo also reported credit cards were taken from the purse and used to make fraudulent purchases.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Natalie Newton, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at Brookside Manor, 61108 C.R. 17, sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police around 9:30 p.m. Saturday a girl ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15. Goshen police found the girl a short time later and returned her to Bashor, according to a police report.
FRAUD
• Jerry Golden, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday his Social Security number was used.
• Caitlin Warren, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Goshen police responded to a report that a box truck struck a utility pole in the 61000 block of Ind. 15 around 6:55 a.m. Monday. The driver of the truck did not remain at the scene to provide information, police said.
• Jennifer Jacobs reported to Elkhart County police a hit-and-run crash Thursday at Ind. 15 and C.R. 18. Police located the suspect, who denied involvement in the crash. A victim wasn’t located until a later time, police said in a report.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman after responding to a call to a house at 466 Brookside Manor around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
• Pa’Nae Conner, of Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center reported to Elkhart County police Conner failed to return to custody Friday.
• Ricky Roy, of Goshen, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody Friday.
