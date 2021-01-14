A Wakarusa woman was injured, and then ticketed, as a result of at two-vehicle crash near Wakarusa on Thursday.
An SUV driven by Jeanette Prenkert collided with a van driven by Herman Martin, Nappanee, at C.R. 36 and Ind. 19 around 9:30 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Prenkert was treated at the scene for chest pain, police said. She was also cited for failing to yield the right of way at the intersection.
Martin did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Roberto Maldonado, 24, 1323 Goldstein Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at Elkhart and Ferndale roads around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• Henry Jackson, 60, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of criminal trespassing after police responded to the Ashton Pines apartment complex, 2649 Ashton Pines Drive, around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
CHILD SOLICITATION
Goshen police responded to a call about a minor receiving solicitations through texts at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Brian Mckibbin reported to Elkhart County police ID cards, guns, keys, a jacket and a chainsaw were taken during a burglary to the garage of his house, 54136 Echo Lane, near Bristol sometime between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Scott Shannon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his truck was vandalized during an argument with a person at 500 N. Main St. around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Raymond Young, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his truck was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 200 block of Crescent Street around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without reporting the collision.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Daniel Clark, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person entered his house, 116 Steury Ave., when he wasn’t there around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.
CAR TAKEN
Yolanda Hall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she let a person borrow her vehicle Wednesday, and it hasn’t been returned as promised.
ABSENT
WITHOUT LEAVE
Ronald Wing Jr., 40, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave when staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody on Jan. 8.
