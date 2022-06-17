An Elkhart man has died of injuries resulting from a motorcycle/SUV crash at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
Aaron Hilliker, 28, was driving his motorcycle west on C.R. 10 when he reportedly disregarded a traffic signal at the C.R. 17 intersection and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 10 that had begun to turn north onto C.R. 17, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Hilliker was transported via ambulance to Memorial Hospital for treatment of head trauma resulting from the collision. He died of his injuries the following day while at the hospital, the release notes.
The driver of the SUV, Jody Mcdonough, 56, Bristol, was not injured in the crash, and the case remains under investigation.
OTHER CRASHES
• Two Elkhart residents were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:40 a.m. Friday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County deputies, Kelly Scroggins, 37, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle west on C.R. 10 when she reportedly failed to yield the right of way while attempting to turn south onto C.R. 17 and collided head-on with a second vehicle heading east on C.R. 10 through the intersection. Both Scroggins and the driver of the second vehicle, Timothy Dibley, 56, Elkhart, were transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from the crash.
• A Goshen woman was injured when a vehicle ran over her foot at 9:25 a.m. Thursday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Maria Villasenor, 25, 1008 Van Gilst Drive, Goshen, had parked her vehicle at the Goshen Post Office and was in the processes of taking her child out of the back seat when a vehicle parked next to her began to back out of the parking lot and ran over her foot. Villasenor was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of foot pain resulting from the incident. The driver of the other vehicle, Amos Eslinger, 69, 1015 Bradford Court, Elkhart, told police he did not see Villasenor standing next to his vehicle as he began to back out of the parking lot.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Deborah Helmuth, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:10 p.m. Thursday to report that a gray car backed into her vehicle while she was stopped in the drive through line at Taco Bell, 701 W. Pike St., Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Augustus Cooper, 44, 736 Chicago Ave., Lansing, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 3:31 p.m. Thursday. He was released pending a court date.
• Noah Peyton, 20, 408 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of auto theft while at his home at 4:05 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Casey Wilson, 36, 1111 S. 12th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime and possession of marijuana while at his home at 4:24 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Fabian Martinez, 21, 612 N. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the area of Elkhart and Peddlers Village roads at 9:06 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Andres Pena-Garcia, 37, 115 1/2 N. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, driving while never having obtained a driver’s license and driving without financial responsibility after officers responded to a crash at the intersection of East Lincoln Avenue and Fifth Street at 11:18 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Taryn Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:03 a.m. Thursday to report the theft of her phone while at 2110 Keystone Drive, Goshen.
• Wayne Yoder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:58 p.m. Thursday to report that his locked tricycle was stolen while parked at 1360 Greencroft Drive, Goshen, sometime within the last three days.
• Sierra McCreary contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:29 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into Karisti McCreary’s vehicle while it was parked at 23015 C.R. 4, Elkhart, and stole her purse containing identification documents, credit cards and money sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:28 a.m. Wednesday.
• Brooke Shooley contacted Elkhart County deputies Wednesday to report that someone smashed the right passenger window of her vehicle and stole her purse while the vehicle was parked at 22562 C.R. 4, Elkhart, sometime between 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Tim Marshall contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his gray 1994 Haulmark trailer while it was parked at 30034 C.R. 10, Elkhart, sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. The trailer was later recovered in Michigan.
• Daniel Barber Sr. contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his 2009 Surveyor motor home while it was parked at 53179 C.R. 131, Bristol.
BURGLARIES
• Rose Goble, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:17 p.m. Thursday to report that a neighbor’s house at 620 Middlebury St., Goshen, was burglarized sometime during the overnight hours.
• Bobbie Logan, 56544 Jones Ave., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Thursday to report that someone broke into her basement and stole two televisions sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to report that Terry Bancroft, 38, Osceola, failed to return to custody at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:23 p.m. Wednesday to report that Donnie Johnson Jr., 32, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday and is now considered absent without leave.