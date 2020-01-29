Keith Cline, 53, 2210 Liberty Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of criminal recklessness with a firearm after police responded to call about possible gunfire at the home around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the incident, and the case remains under investigation, police said in a report.
• Otis Weekly, 60, 1107 Beaver Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator with a suspended license after police responded to a crash at Ind. 15 and C.R. 26 around 4:40 a.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Taco Bell reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used at the business, 701 W. Pike St., around noon Tuesday.
CRASHES
• A pickup truck driven by Jerrod Madison, Granite Falls, North Carolina, collided with a car driven by Juan Hernandez Salas, Goshen, as Madison pulled onto East Kercher Road from the BP gas station, 2429 Lincolnway East, around 2:45 p.m. Monday. Following the collision, Hernandez Salas’ car then struck a pickup truck driven by Diana Silva Munoz, Ligonier, in the opposite lane, Goshen police said in a report.
Silva Munoz was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for pain from the crash, according to police. Madison and Hernandez Salas declined medical assistance at the scene.
• Thalia Garcia, Elkhart, told Elkhart County police she was struck by a vehicle as she walked along Modrell Avenue near Berkey Avenue in Elkhart around 7 a.m. Friday. The driver stopped and asked if Garcia was OK, and then left the scene, according to a news release.
THEFTS
• Nikoletta Stover, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a person refused to return a vehicle she loaned. Police investigated and learned the vehicle was stolen around Jan. 15.
• Elkhart County police received a report Tuesday a recreational vehicle trailer was stolen from a Forest River RV plant in Middlebury sometime between Jan. 9 and Jan. 14
VANDALISM
Ashley Beechy, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her 50-inch TV was damaged when someone threw a toy at it around 8 a.m. Monday at 64712 C.R. 21.
FRAUD
James Bontrager, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.