A Goshen man was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital following a single-vehicle crash in the 15000 block of C.R. 18, three miles west of Middlebury at 4:14 p.m. Friday.
According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Devon Watts, 29, Goshen, was driving a 2016 Hyundai Veloster west on C.R. 18 when it slid of the northside of the wet roadway and struck a tree. The crash caused heavy damage to the passenger's side of the vehicle and Watts complained of head and back pain. He was airlifted by a Medflight helicopter to South Bend. His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the police report reads.
Watts was cited for driving too fast for roadway conditions, not having a valid driver's license, not using a seatbelt and for driving without insurance.
Two arrested on theft charges
Elkhart police say they've arrested two men in connection with catalytic converter thefts.
According to police, arrested were O Sha Calhoun, 27, Olympia Fields, Illinois, and Jerimiah Haymer, 23, Elkhart.
The duo were found, with the aid of a K9, in the gated lot of Auto Driveaway, 1230 Randolph St.
The press release from Elkhart police said at 1:26 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the lot, which contains a wooded area, and learned from the security agent that several cut catalytic converters were found by box trucks in the lot. Officer said the saw tracks leading from the converters and there was damage to a fence. A man reportedly "failed to comply with officer commands and ran," the report reads.
Police said they secured the perimeter and deployed a K9 to track the suspects. Two men were located within the lot and they and they were arrested.
Officers said they located more than 25 cut catalytic convertors lying in the lot.
Calhoun and Haymer were taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
The case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Two people bitten by animals in Goshen
• A 25-year-old Goshen man was bitten by his family dog in the 1300 block of Park 33 Boulevard in Goshen at 6:59 a.m. Friday, according to a report from Goshen police. He had several lacerations to the face and was taken to Goshen Hospital, where he was treated and released.
• A 63-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 12:41 a.m. Saturday that she was bitten by her cat in the 1800 block of Westplains Drive, Goshen. According to police, the woman was treated at Goshen Hospital for multiple scratches and puncture wounds to her arms and right leg.
VANDALISM
While investigating an active vandalism at 1103 S. Ninth St., Goshen police officers discovered multiple incidents of vandalism at multiple locations at 8:53 p.m. Friday, according to a Goshen police report.
BATTERY
A 37-year-old Goshen woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being battered in the 300 block of Arbor Court at 10:15 p.m. Friday, according to a Goshen police report. The woman complained of pain.