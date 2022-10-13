THEFT
• Eddie Lawson, Rochester, contacted Goshen police at 7:01 a.m. Wednesday to report an incident of theft and vandalism involving his company’s construction equipment while in the 600 block of West Plymouth Avenue in Goshen.
• A representative of Walgreens, 429 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:58 a.m. Wednesday to report an incident of shoplifting.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Kevin Yoder, an employee of Goshen Parks and Recreation, contacted Goshen police at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday to report that a library box located at 411 W. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, was damaged sometime during the overnight hours.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Ann Pingpank, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 1200 block of Greencroft Drive in Goshen. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.