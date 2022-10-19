THEFT
• Zachary Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:41 p.m. Tuesday to report that the license plate was stolen from off of his vehicle while it was parked at 1214 W. Clinton St., Goshen.
• Kenneth Weaver, pastor of Goshen Presbyterian Church, 215 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1 p.m. Tuesday to report the theft of a coat and keys from the property sometime Sunday.
• A representative of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday to report a shoplifting incident.
• A representative of Jomar Machining and Fabricating, 13393 C.R. 22, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at noon Monday to report that someone stole a 2011 Toyota Prius and a catalytic converter from the property sometime between 4:30 and 4:38 a.m. Saturday.
• Kimberly Ryman contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:10 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole several items from out of her vehicle while it was parked at 56690 Boss Blvd., Elkhart.
BURGLARY
• Gloria Banda, 510 E. Plymouth Ave., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to report that her home was being burglarized.
• Michael Bryan, 419 N. Fifth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone entered his residence and vehicle and stole various items.
FRAUD
• A representative of Martin’s, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday to report that a customer used counterfeit money to pay for an item at the Martin’s gas station.
ARRESTS
• John Paul Perez, 28, 514 E. Douglas St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while at his home at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• James Cassity, 62, 1101 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene of a property damage accident following a hit-and-run crash in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
• Mabel Dewitt, 20, 29892 Treva St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of theft and false informing while at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Erica Stauffer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:17 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke a window at a property located at 20014 C.R. 21, Goshen, poured cereal into a vehicle parked at the property and TP’d the property sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
• Goshen police were dispatched to Roxbury Park in Goshen at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of sounds of gunfire. Officers arrived and reported finding no evidence of gunfire, according to a police report.