Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds to 30 knots with a few gusts up to 35 knot gales early this morning. Winds gradually diminish to 15 to 25 knots through the day and back to the west. West winds 15 to 25 knots tonight through Thursday, then diminishing to 10 to 15 knots Thursday afternoon. Waves 11 to 16 feet subsiding to 5 to 9 feet this afternoon. Waves continue to gradually subside to 4 feet or less by Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&