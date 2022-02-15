THEFT REPORTS
• Goshen police were contacted by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 6:57 a.m. Monday regarding the theft of a vehicle that was reported to the office online. The location of the incident was reported as 415 N. Second St., Goshen.
• Jason Cropper told Elkhart County police that someone stole his prescription bottle of Suboxone out of his vehicle while he was working at Troyer Foods, 17141 Ind. 4, Goshen, sometime between 12:14 and 12:16 a.m. Monday.
• Floyd Wolfe, 68104 Butler St., New Paris, contacted Elkhart County police at 9:30 a.m. Monday to report that his dark blue 2008 Dodge Magnum was stolen from his driveway sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.
• Evan Lokun contacted Elkhart County police at 12:08 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his Dell laptop from his car while it was parked at 23032 C.R. 28, Elkhart, sometime between 11 p.m. Sunday and 10:50 a.m. Monday.
• Jeremy Hoover contacted Elkhart County police at 6:11 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole a gray 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 from his automotive business, 27802 C.R. 38, Goshen, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and noon Monday.
FRAUD REPORTS
• Cody Juarez-Sanford, South Bend, told Goshen police he discovered that someone used his personal information to obtain employment at Keystone, 2639 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Sheila Haecker, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart, told Elkhart County police that her purse was stolen from a residence in Baugo Township sometime after May 5, 2021. Since then, Haecker said she recently discovered that her personal information has been used to attempt to open various accounts, and to alter the account information for a medical device she currently uses.
• David Miller, 68109 C.R. 127, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County police at 2 p.m. Friday to report that he recently discovered he was the victim of fraudlent activity sometime between 8 a.m. Feb. 8 and 1 p.m. Feb. 10.
ARREST REPORTS
• Dionicio Ramirez Jr., 46, 11290 Birchway Drive, Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving while a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at the intersection of Kercher Road and Pine Manor Avenue at 4:02 a.m. Tuesday. He was released pending a court date.
