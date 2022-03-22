THEFTS
• Rocco Caraballo, an employee of Flex-Tech Hose & Tubing LLC, 1508 Eisenhower Drive North, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:10 a.m. Monday to report that a catalytic converter had been stolen from a company truck sometime over the weekend.
• Anastasia Bartman contacted Goshen police at 10:05 a.m. Monday to report that two RVs were stolen from the secured lot of D & T RV Repair, 2719 Firethorn Drive, Goshen, sometime early Friday morning.
• Goshen police were contacted at 10:15 a.m. Monday regarding a Feb. 27 shoplifting incident that occurred at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Julia Watkins told Goshen police her bicycle was stolen while parked outside of Kulp Hall at Goshen College, 1700 S. Main St., at 12:38 p.m. Monday.
• Anthony Brewer contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:51 a.m. Saturday to report that someone stole a $3,500 industrial power-washing machine from a trailer he had parked at 30528 North Shore Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 6 p.m. Friday and 8:50 a.m. Saturday.
• Quintejah Ward contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:30 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole her wallet out of her shopping cart while she was at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• An Illinois man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 7:53 p.m. Monday in Goshen. According to Goshen police, Sergio Zepeda Hernandez, 60, 9 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on Elkhart Road/U.S. 33 approaching the intersection of Greene Road when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and collided with the rear of a second vehicle that had stopped for the traffic light at Greene Road ahead of him. The driver of the second vehicle, Andrew Delneky, 35, 2928 S. Lyman St., Chicago, Illinois, complained of neck pain as a result of the collision. Zepeda Hernandez was uninjured.
FRAUD
• Kathie Bennett contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:33 p.m. Saturday to report that between March 14 and Thursday someone scammed her out of $1,058 by posing as a landlord collecting deposits and rent for a property at 57576 Roys Ave., Elkhart.
• Travis Carter, 25910 C.R. 48, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:43 p.m. Friday to report that fraud was committed sometime between 9 p.m. March 13 and 7:30 p.m. March 15.
• Mackenzee Garvey, 57782 Quebec St., Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:31 p.m. Saturday to report that fraud was committed sometime between 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2:14 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Roberta King, 22356 Pine Arbor Drive, Apt. 1A, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies Monday morning to report that her vehicle had been vandalized while parked at her residence sometime during the overnight hours.
• Nathan Butler, 65736 Ind. 15, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:24 p.m. Saturday to report that someone damaged his property between 12:03 and 12:04 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.