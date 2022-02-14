ARREST REPORTS
• Alexander Bayliss, 44, 602 Miami Drive, Syracuse, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of several controlled substances following a traffic stop in the area of Elkhart Road and Peddler’s Village Road, Goshen, at 12:41 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Cornelius Williams, 33, 717 W. Marios St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, never having received a valid driver’s license, driving with a suspended license prior and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop in the area of Old U.S. 33 and C.R. 3 at 2:13 a.m. Saturday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Shane Frantom, 45, 24548 Belmar Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after police were called to the intersection of C.R. 22 and C.R. 111 Sunday to investigate a vehicle that had pulled off the roadway. He was booked into the county jail.
• Brett Struble, 58, 58755 C.R. 13 South, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of 23567 Linden Drive, Elkhart, at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• William Maya, 30, 1406 S. 16th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery with a prior conviction, interfering with the reporting of a crime, intimidation and a warrant through Elkhart County while at his home at 3:42 p.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
• John Thompson, 44, 54152 Ash Road, #269, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and intimidation while at his home at 12:12 a.m. Sunday. He was booked into the county jail.
CRASH REPORTS
• Cole Beasy, 17800 C.R. 22, Goshen, told Elkhart County police a pickup truck struck and damaged a fence on his property and then fled the scene at 3:36 p.m. Friday.
• Sheilah Watts contacted Elkhart County police at 5:41 p.m. Sunday to report that her vehicle had been struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot of Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.
THEFT REPORTS
• John Miller, 23530 C.R. 52, Nappanee, contacted Elkhart County police at 2:09 p.m. Sunday to report an abandoned trailer in the roadway near his home. The trailer was later found to be reported stolen through the Nappanee Police Department and was recovered.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Troy Stauffer, 59443 C.R. 113, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County police at 4:50 a.m. Friday to report that someone had defaced and damaged his home and a car on the property sometime between 5 p.m. Thursday and 4 a.m. Friday.
