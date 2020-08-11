Two Michigan police officers helped rescue an Elkhart man from his burning vehicle following a crash Monday morning.
Scott Stoneburner had a medical issue which caused him to lose control of his pickup truck and strike a tree along Redfield Street near Maple Glen Drive around 6:55 a.m. The truck then caught fire while Stoneburner was trapped inside, Cass County police said in a news release.
A Cass County officer and an Ontwa Township officer worked together to help Stoneburner get out of the truck through a rear window, police said.
He was not injured in the crash.
CRASHES
• Thomas Schwartz, Decatur, lost control of the SUV he was driving and went off the side of Ind. 120 near C.R. 675 West near Shipshewana. The SUV then drove into a bean field and rolled over around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Schwartz was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Responders found him unconscious in the field, police said. He was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive medical treatment.
Police also noted charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated are also pending while an investigation is underway.
• A car driven by Jarrod Peace, Syracuse, collided with a pickup truck driven by David Morgan, Osceola, as Peace turned from C.R. 17 onto C.R. 38 around 4:05 a.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release. Police noted Peace failed to yield the right of way.
Peace was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Morgan did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Ryan Wingard, 34, homeless, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Claire and Claudia lanes in Middlebury around 7:50 p.m. Monday.
• Daniel Bradley, 41, 811 Liberty St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, driving without a license and leaving the scene of a crash after police said he fled from an attempted traffic stop on C.R. 15, and was then stopped a short time later on Sherwood Drive near Goshen around 1:45 p.m. Monday.
• Brett Maskow, 49, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, criminal confinement and intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 7300 block of East Ind. 120 Monday. Police alleged Maskow had struck the victim with an object, and then dragged the victim from a tractor by the hair and arm during the altercation.
• Louis Gerardot, 65, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 4800 block of South 890 East Sunday.
• LaGrange County police arrested four people on drug charges at a home near Howe Thursday.
While investigating a property offense, police found needles in the house, 6550 N. Ind. 9, around 5:30 p.m. They then searched and found evidence of methamphetamine, marijuana and other items. The suspects were arrested during the case.
Carroll Kelly Jr., 43, Three Rivers, Michigan, was jailed on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and visiting a common nuisance, as well as for a warrant out of Michigan.
Melissa Jones, 34, was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Mandi Allen was jailed on charges of possession of hypodermic needles and maintaining a common nuisance.
John Mcclellan was charged with maintaining a common nuisance.
THEFTS
• Nicolas Allen reported to LaGrange County police a pickup truck was stolen from 805 N. Ind. 5 in Shipshewana sometime between Saturday and Monday, a news release shows.
The truck was later found in Bristol, and the investigation led to a police pursuit, according to the release. The vehicle was recovered and returned to Allen following the pursuit. LaGrange County police said in the release the suspect’s identity was not known.
• Ellen Summy, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her trash container was stolen from a house, 56497 Ind. 15 last Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jamie Wiesman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was damaged at Eastlake Fitness, 201 Chicago Ave., around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday.
DRUGS FOUND
Goshen police responded to a call about drugs found in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street around 8:10 a.m. Monday.
