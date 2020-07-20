An Elkhart police officer’s jaw was wired shut after he was punched and injured while confronting an Elkhart man over suspected synthetic marijuana last week.
The suspect, D’Micah Jones, 26, faces charges of battery against a public safety official and possession of a synthetic substance as a result the incident.
Officer Jesse Morganthaler was patrolling in the 500 block of South Fifth Street when he saw Jones in an alley allegedly rolling a blunt for smoking synthetic pot around 8:50 p.m. July 15. At first, Jones allegedly ignored the officer’s questions and continued preparing his blunt. Though when asked where the substance was, Jones held out a hand, showing he was holding a leafy material, according to police in a probable cause affidavit.
Jones allegedly ignored orders to stop preparing the blunt, and then resisted when the officer tried to physically stop him and arrest him. In the affidavit, police said Jones punched Morganthaler multiple times as they struggled.
During the incident, Jones stumbled into a van that was parked nearby with its side sliding door opened. Morganthaler held Jones down, and a resident who was sitting in the van put Jones in a headlock to help the officer until backup arrived. Jones was eventually arrested, according to the affidavit.
Police said Morganthaler was taken to a local hospital and had to undergo surgery for facial injuries. He’s an approximately four-and-a-half-year veteran officer with the Elkhart Police Department.
The resident who helped told police he witnessed the incident, saying Morganthaler did nothing to provoke a conflict with Jones, the affidavit shows.
Jones remains jailed in lieu of a $75,000 bond, and he’s expected to be formally charged in Elkhart County Superior Court 1.
LITTLE LEAGUE PARKS DAMAGED
Two Little League ballparks in Elkhart were damaged, including one where fire was involved, last week.
Elkhart police received a report that the dugout at the Fraternal Order of Police Little League Park, 900 Grand Ave., had been set on fire sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The fire was out when police arrived, a report shows.
Meanwhile, Elkhart County police received a report that graffiti had been spray painted on property belonging to Osolo Little League at the park in the 52000 block of C.R. 9 sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• John Muday, 57, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 10000 block of C.R. 4 around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
• Marty Slabaugh, 56, 1953 E. 1100 North, Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Ind. 119 and C.R. 17 around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• A car driven by William Huston, Columbia City, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Jeffrey Mathews, New Paris, on Ind. 15 near C.R. 146 around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Huston and Mathews did not report any injuries. A passenger in Huston’s car, Alberta Lee, Larwill, was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.
• A Jeep driven by Elizabeth Reyes, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Alex Contreras, Goshen, as Contreras merged into the inside lane of U.S. 33 and Reyes pulled out of the middle turn lane around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, Goshen police said in a report. The crash caused both vehicles to drive off the road and onto the L & M Electric Inc. property in the 2700 block where Reyes struck a utility pole and Contreras struck another pole.
Contreras did not report any injuries. A 6-year-old boy in his car was checked at the scene by medics for a complaint of pain, police said.
Reyes was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for injuries. She told police she had gone into the middle turn lane when her Jeep started to slow for some reason, and while she was in the lane the vehicle “jerked” back into traffic as Contreras was merging, according to the report.
BURGLARIES
• Matthew Mather, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a gun, a video game system and alcohol were stolen from a home, 68133 C.R. 3, around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
• Luella Martin reported to Elkhart County police power tools were stolen from her workshop at 25445 C.R. 38 in Goshen sometime between Thursday and around 8 a.m. Friday.
• Kirball Chupp reported to Elkhart County police a salamander heater was stolen during a break-in to his workshop at 23570 C.R. 26 sometime between 8 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. Friday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Kristen Oneill, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a person entered her home and took property at 60293 Fenmore Ave. around 4 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Karen Cruz Cobos reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at 710 Broadmore Estates around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the collision.
HOUSE FIRE
Elkhart firefighters extinguished a fire in the basement of a home, 2232 Mather Ave., Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 5:25 p.m., and when they arrived, they found light smoke coming from the home and the homeowner pouring water through a basement window, according to an Elkhart Fire Department news release.
The fire was brought under control before it could spread in about 25 minutes, the release shows. No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
FRAUD
Michael Murphy, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred July 15.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Kenny Cabrera-Garcia, 43, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police he failed to return to custody around 3 p.m. Friday.
