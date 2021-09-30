Several arrests were made by Elkhart County police recently.
Thomas Pittman, 22, Middlebury, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after his vehicle struck a rock at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday.
An Elkhart County police report states Pittman was driving south on Ind. 15 in a 2002 Pontic Grand Prix when he attempted to turn onto Jefferson Lane and his vehicle’s brakes failed. The Pontiac then struck a large rock.
The report shows Pittman received a head injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Other arrests reported include:
• Joseph Cassell, 45, 126 Crescent St., Goshen, was arrested during a traffic stop at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday by Goshen police. Cassell was stopped at Cross and Crescent streets and arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Elkhart County police stationed at the county courthouse in Goshen reported that Ebony Trott, 44, homeless, was arrested on charges of public nudity and refusal to identify herself. Police said Trott would not leave the courthouse property and instead, pulled her pants down and urinated on the sidewalk in front of officers.
Trott was transported to the Elkhart County Jail.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of Mark Hochstetler, 63, 610111 C.R. 37, east of Goshen. Police report Hochstetler’s child discovered Hochstetler deceased at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Elkhart County police reported they received a report that items from the kitchen at the Elkhart County Jail were taken Tuesday morning. Police are investigating the theft.
• Alexis Martinez, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County police that a handgun was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at the 7-Eleven store, 54543 C.R. 17. Martinez said the theft occurred April 21.
VANDALISM
• Alice Warble reported Wednesday to Goshen police that someone entered her vacant rental property in the 600 block of Center Street and damaged two windows.
• Tracy Boyer reported Wednesday to Elkhart County police that something Aug. 28 or 29 the driver of a Chevrolet Impala had drove onto her property at 56426 C.R. 21 and the vehicle struck and damaged landscaping.
INTIMIDATION
Amando Salazar of Goshen reported to Goshen police that he was intimidated by a person he knows. The incident occurred Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Cedar Drive.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Spencer Flynn, 32, was struck by the side mirror of a silver passenger car Wednesday at 8 p.m. as he was walking north along C.R. 11, north of C.R. 6. The impact caused Flynn to received a lacerations and a lower leg injury. He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Elkhart County police reported the crash is under investigation.
