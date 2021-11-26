Man slightly injured in crash
A Goshen man reported minor injuries after the car he was a passenger in left the road and collided with several items before coming to a stop behind an apartment building on Westplains Drive at Kansas Drive at 12:33 p.m. Thursday.
Injured in the crash was Randy Maldonado Rodriguez, 17, 306 E. North Bay St., Goshen.
According to Goshen police, the driver of the vehicle, Artemio Quiroz, 19, 275 Mossberg Lane, told officers he was on Kansas, turning right onto Westplains when his car stalled. He pressed down on the accelerator and the car lurched forward, causing him to lose control of the steering. The vehicle, a BMW 328i, ran off the road and struck a sign, a cable box and then landscaping before coming to a stop.
Maldonado Rodriguez had bruising to his elbow/lower arm. He was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.
ARRESTS
- A 17-year-old Goshen boy was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana at 12:57 p.m. Thursday. Police reported that an officer stopped the boy’s vehicle at Middlebury and North Fifth street for equipment violation. He was release at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
- Nicholas Williamson, 38, 2668 S. Southwood Drive, Warsaw, was arrested by Goshen police at 3:57 a.m. Friday on charges of driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without insurance-prior following. Williamson’s vehicle was stopped at South 10th Street and East Plymouth Avenue. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
