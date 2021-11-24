ARRESTS
- Jolinda K. Strang, 56, 3403 Bradford Court, Apt. B, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of theft. Police arrested her at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, and released her pending a future court date.
- Ronnie Moore Jr., 48, 17807 South St., Vandalia, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:11 p.m. Monday at Plymouth Avenue and 15th Street in Goshen on a charge of resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Abigail Thomas, 27, 721 Harrison St., upper apartment 20728, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 7:58 a.m. after officers were called to check on a person in a parked vehicle at 25652 Ind. 119, Goshen. Deputies reported that Thomas provided false information about her identity and there was a warrant for her out of Elkhart County. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Devon Bertrem, 28, no address listed, was cited and released by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday. He was stopped for a traffic violation on C.R. 13, south of C.R. 45, in Dunlap, police reported. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
GUNFIRE
Gunshots were reportedly heard in the 900 block of South Main Street, Goshen, at 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Goshen Police Department. No injuries were reported.
HIT-AND-RUNS
- A hit-and-run crash was reported to Goshen police by John Schieber of Knox at 7:04 a.m. Tuesday. Schieber told officers the crash, in the 100 block of Kercher Road, was property damage only and that his vehicle had been rear ended by another vehicle, which then left the scene.
- Joan Martinez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday that her vehicle had been struck while parked outside of her home at 2646 Alpine Fir Lane, Elkhart, sometime Tuesday morning.
THEFTS
- Goshen police were called to a theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday.
- Kelsey Miller, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:29 a.m. Tuesday that a theft from her vehicle took place overnight Monday into Tuesday while parked at 293 Browning Lane.
- Jessica Foster, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 8:25 p.m. Tuesday that her wallet containing her driver’s license, debit card and Social Security card had been stolen from her apartment.
- A 5-by-8-foot carry-on trailer owned by Lloyd Borntrager was stolen while it was parked at his daughter’s house at 68010 C.R. 23, New Paris, between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
Yuki Gilbert, 58343 C.R. 115, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Monday and 5:45 a.m. Tuesday someone forced open a rear garage door to her home. Once inside, the person vandalized her car and stole a 2013 Harley Davidson Street Glide.
FRAUD
- Christopher Judson, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday that someone accessed his American Airlines account and stole frequent flier miles.
- An employee of Pletcher Sales Inc., 54835 C.R. 19, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:11 p.m. Monday that fraud had been committed at noon Nov. 17.
LOST WALLET
Rudy Rodriguez reported to Goshen police at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday that he lost his wallet while at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave.
AWOL
Jordan Kapangama, 24, is considered absent without leave by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office after reportedly failing to return to custody at the Elkhart County Work Release Center by 11:26 a.m. Nov. 19.
