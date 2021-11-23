Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 120 and Ind. 13, north of Middlebury, at 4:36 a.m. Tuesday.
A 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Christina Salisbury, 34, White Pigeon, Michigan, was eastbound on Ind. 120 and attempted to make a left turn to head north onto Ind. 13 toward the Michigan state line, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
While turning, the Accent collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier that was westbound on Ind. 120 and was driven by Robert West, 56, Howe.
Salisbury had head and neck pain, along with a laceration to the face.
West had serious head and neck injuries, officers reported.
Both were taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
Salisbury was cited for failure to yield the right of way and for driving without ever having received a driver’s license.
West was cited for driving with a suspended license – prior.
ARRESTS
- Patricia Putman, 35, 4923 Trace Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:48 a.m. Sunday on charges of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Goshen police reported that Putman’s vehicle was stopped at Kercher Road and Diedorff Avenue for running a red light. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Joe Lynn, 22, 301 Arbor Court, Apt. 6, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at his home at 10:50 a.m. Sunday on a charge of interference in reporting a crime. According to police, dispatchers received a 911 hang up call from that address. When officers arrived, they discovered Lynn had reportedly stopped his girlfriend, who had made the 911 call, and allegedly refused to let her leave. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
Lindsey Camacho, 21, 317 27th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 2:29 a.m. Monday at Dykstra and South 26th Street on a charge of possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop. She was released from the scene pending a court date, police reported.
- Luis Diaz, 29, Elkhart, was cited by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of misdemeanor theft and for driving while never receiving a valid license following an Elkhart County woman’s report of stolen Amazon packages from her front porch on Nov. 18. Diaz was allegedly found to be in possession of another person’s Amazon packages at the time he was cited. Diaz was released at the scene on a written promise to appear in court.
- Nathan Wayne Carper, 34,16780 State Line Road, Union, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 1:25 p.m. Thursday following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 at Love’s Drive, Elkhart. Carper, police reported, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Kosciusko County. Police also reported he was in possession of a handgun without a permit. Carper was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Mayolo Hernandez Jimenez, 31, 302 Colorado Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 6:52 p.m. Friday following a traffic stop at U.S. 33 and C.R. 15 on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Dominic Metzger, 19, 52079 Brookstream Circle North, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on charges of strangulation and domestic battery at a home at 53586 C.R. 27, Bristol. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
- Leonardo Alejandro Martinez, 22, 202 Lake St., Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:20 a.m. Monday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a driver’s license. Martinez was stopped by deputies at C.R. 400 South and Ind. 9. He was taken to the LaGrange County Jail.
ACCIDENTAL
GUNSHOT WOUND
Elkhart County deputies were called to investigate the accidental shooting of a 15-year-old boy at 53457 C.R. 39, Middlebury, at 11:05 p.m. Saturday.
THREATENED WITH GUN
A 38-year-old rural Goshen man reported to Elkhart County deputies that he had been threatened with a gun and punched in the face by a person he knows at 2:08 a.m. Sunday.
MISSING/STOLEN
VEHICLES
- A 22-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Goshen police at 9:03 a.m. Sunday she became intoxicated and woke up in a yard someplace in Goshen. She walked to the Holiday Inn, 1415 Lincolnway East, and police were called. She then reported her wallet, cell phone and car were missing. Officers drove the woman around, but they could not locate her car.
- Goshen police recovered a stolen vehicle after stopping it at Lincolnway East and Madison Street for having a false license plate, according to Goshen police reports. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of South Bend. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was released at the scene because the vehicle was deemed a civil issue, police reported.
FRAUD
- Jamie Anglemyer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:54 a.m. Sunday that fraud had occurred against him.
- An employee of Chupp’s Piano Service Inc., 67267 Ind. 15, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 17 that fraud was committed against the business between 4:20 p.m. Oct. 4 and 3 p.m. Nov. 16.
- An 87-year-old rural Goshen woman reported to Elkhart County deputies Thursday that she was tricked into giving away a large sum of money in a telephone fraud scam between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17.
- Jerry Jamison, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud was committed against him between 3 p.m. Nov. 15 and 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Andrew Long, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:45 p.m. Friday that someone opened up two credit cards in his name sometime in 2019.
- Braydon Schroeder and Jaimie Schroeder reported to Elkhart County deputies that fraud was committed against them between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Friday at 26620 C.R. 40, Goshen.
CANINE
CALL
Goshen police investigated a call about unattended dogs inside of an apartment in the 300 block of Stone Drive at 2:05 p.m. Sunday. The Elkhart County Humane Society was contacted, police reported.
VANDALISM
- Tanner Orbzut, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:03 p.m. Sunday that the tires to his vehicle were slashed by people he knows in the 300 block of Stone Drive.
- A Goshen man reported to Goshen police at 8:49 a.m. Monday that his vehicle was vandalized at 203 Crescent St., Goshen.
- Evelyn Schrock, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:54 a.m. Monday that the rear driver’s side window of her vehicle was broken overnight Sunday while parked in the 2900 block of Elkhart Road. The driver’s door lock had also been damaged, police reported.
- Troy Johnson, 13312 C.R. 4, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 11:07 a.m. Saturday that his mailbox was destroyed with an explosive just minutes prior to calling.
HIT-AND-RUN
Cynthia Murphy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:43 p.m. Monday that her car was struck by another vehicle at 209 Chicago Ave. and the other vehicle left the scene.
BURGLARY
An employee of McDonald’s, 2001 Lincolnway East, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 5:08 a.m. Monday that the restaurant had been burglarized.
COUNTERFEIT
Counterfeit currency was apparently used at Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, Goshen, and reported to Goshen police at 5:06 p.m. Monday. The suspect was no longer inside the restaurant, however video footage was acquired, police reported. There was also a second case of counterfeit currency being used at the same location Thursday.
THREATS
MADE
Elkhart County deputies are investigating a threatening phone call that was received at the Elkhart County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., at about 8 a.m. Thursday. The caller threatened to kill others, deputies reported.
AWOL
John Lee Jacob Coleman, 24, failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center by 5:30 p.m. Monday and is considered absent without leave, according to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies.
