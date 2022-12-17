A North Webster man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning south of Goshen.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Shane Evans, 51, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 31, north of C.R. 46, at 5:29 a.m. Friday when he drove left of the roadway’s center line, exited the roadway to the west, went down and embankment and collided head-on with a tree.
Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ARRESTS
• James Miller, 25, 11616 C.R. 32, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of battery on a police officer, intimidation and resisting law enforcement causing injury after officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lakeview Drive at 2:10 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of a combative subject. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Jorge Pizana, 26, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indiana and Chicago avenues at 10:26 a.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
• Nathan Mast, 50, 438 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor while in the 61000 block of C.R. 17 at 11:30 p.m. Friday. He was released pending a court date.
THEFT
• Ronald Davidhizar contacted Goshen police at 3:49 p.m. Friday to report the theft of a vehicle and unauthorized control of another vehicle from a property in the 600 block of North Fifth Street.
UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL
• Emmanuel Espinoza-Carranza contacted Goshen police at 5:27 p.m. Friday to report that his truck is being kept from him by someone he knows in the 900 block of Georgia Road.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Gladis Gamero Guardado contacted Goshen police to report that her arm was struck by a vehicle as she was attempting to make a repossession while in the 400 block of Elkhart Road at 7:04 p.m. Friday.