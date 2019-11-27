A former Elkhart police detective received probation after admitting he harassed his ex-wife last year.
Scott Hupp, 50, was sentenced to one year in jail with the time suspended to probation during a hearing in Elkhart County Superior Court 6 last Friday. A no-contact order was also placed to keep him away from the victim, court documents show.
The term was part of the deal in which Hupp pleaded guilty to a Level 6 felony count of residential entry and two misdemeanor counts of harassment by phone in September.
He was arrested and charged in September 2018 amid an investigation into allegations he had gone to his ex-wife’s house, reached through a window and grabbed some DVDs. Hupp also made multiple phone calls to the woman, and allegedly placed a GPS tracker on her vehicle without her knowledge.
The police department placed Hupp on administrative leave during the criminal investigation. He retired at the end of July prior to making the guilty plea.
WOMAN CHARGED WITH STEALING FROM MEDICAL ACCOUNT
Amy Stutzman, 44, Middlebury, faces a charge of theft in a case where she allegedly took nearly $80,000 from a bank account set up to pay a Goshen man’s medical expenses.
The man and his daughter reported the theft to Goshen police in April, saying he had been injured in a crash in 2015, and Stutzman offered to help him pay his medical bills. The two opened an account at First State Bank that year with an initial deposit of $25,000. Another $65,444 was deposited from an insurance check several months later, Elkhart County police said in the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Stutzman initially adhered to an agreement and withdrew funds from the account to pay for the man’s medical care, but then began writing checks to herself for bills, vacations and other items, the affidavit shows. Among the checks, Stutzman allegedly wrote one for $60,000 to herself in April 2016 and used it to open a new account at Lake City Bank in her name. Money was spent on bills and other expenses, the affidavit shows.
The investigation found she had taken $79,107 from the man’s account from August 2015 through November 2017 and didn’t use the funds properly, according to the affidavit.
Stutzman was arrested and jailed Friday after a Level 5 felony charge of theft was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 2. She’s expected to appear in court for an initial hearing Dec. 9, police and court information show.
ARRESTS
• Derek Messimore, 40, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and reckless driving following a vehicle pursuit around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday. The chase apparently started at South Seventh and Madison streets and ended in Bristol, according to a police report.
• Austin Roose, 23, 830 Walden Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at South Seventh and East Purl streets around 8:20 p.m. Monday.
• Kent Elliott, 56, 407 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Third Street and Lincoln Avenue around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Elliott was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Bryan Gerber, 50, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a single-vehicle crash at C.R. 200 East and C.R. 800 South around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Goshen police uncovered a case of fraud while investigating a burglary that had occurred at Check Smart, 1607 Elkhart Road, on Sept. 24, police said in a report.
COUNTERFEITING
Leora Cochrane, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police she received a counterfeit bill at Goodwill, 1905 Lincolnway East, around 9 a.m. Monday.
FORGERY
Staff at Goshen Motors, 3220 Elkhart Road, reported to Goshen police Monday a suspect forged a check using the business’ account number.
THEFTS
• Carrington Cross, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 433 Hillcrest Drive, around 9:45 p.m. Monday.
• Joel Miller, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police his car was stolen from his home, 55082 C.R. 19, sometime between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Carlos Gomez Nafarrete, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at 105 S. Cottage Ave. around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.