A Goshen Community Schools’ bus was involved in a crash with a semi at Industrial Park Drive and Kercher Road at 7:22 a.m. Monday. Eight children were on the bus at the time, but no injuries were reported, Goshen police stated in a report.
Police said the 66-year-old driver reported the crash. No other details were given in the report.
CRASHES
- A South Bend woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at Ind. 15 and U.S. 20 at 7:41 a.m. Monday.
According to Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies, a 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Christin Apps, 31, South Bend, was eastbound on U.S. 20, west of Ind. 15 when it collided with the back of a 2017 Ford F650 driven by Gary Riddle, 46, Niles, Michigan. The Ford was also eastbound.
Apps complained of pain to her shoulder and legs. Riddle did not report any injuries.
Apps was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment. She was also cited for having expired plates and following too closely.
- A fork lift knocked over a bundle of RV axles into a chain link fence that fell onto two unoccupied employee vehicles, causing damage, at Dutchmen Corp Plant 802, 2021 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, at 9:57 a.m. Monday, Goshen police reported.
ARRESTS
- Gilberto Figueroa Laboy, 42, 215 Olive St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at his home 2:48 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Nathan Cook, 25, 4456 E. Fox Run Drive, Syracuse, was arrested by Goshen police at 11:56 p.m. Monday on a charge of possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Eisenhower Drive North and Dierdorff Road. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Danielle Young, 31, no address listed, was arrested by Goshen police following a hit-and-run crash at North Main Street and Oakridge Avenue at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, officers were called to 633 N. Main St. to a hit-and-run involving a single vehicle and public property. Young was later found and arrested. No injuries were reported. She was released on a written promise to appear in court.
- Armando Zapien, 18, no address listed, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 9:27 a.m. Saturday in the 19000 block of C.R. 142 in New Paris on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. He was also cited for a learner’s permit violation and speeding.
- Alexis Spaulding, 28, 53391 Hilltop Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:58 p.m. Sunday on a felony count of
- domestic battery. Spaulding was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and held in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
- Nelson Yanez, 23, 722 Warren St., South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:15 p.m. Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested on C.R. 27, west of C.R. 17, near Goshen, and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
VANDALISM & CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
- A Goshen Community Schools’ employee reported to Goshen police at 8:47 a.m. Monday that several vehicles were damaged in the parking lot at 613 E. Purl St. The damage was believed to have been done overnight.
- Erin Meyerink, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:53 a.m. Monday that her car was damaged overnight while parked at her home at 1110 S. 11th St.
- A Goshen parks employee reported to Goshen police at 10:26 a.m. Monday that criminal mischief took place to property at 1508 S. 13th St.
- Matthew Scott, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 3:04 p.m. Monday that two separate buildings in the 600 block of East Jackson Street were vandalized.
THEFTS & BURGLARIES
- A vehicle owned by Lincolnway Vending, 2488 E. Kercher Road, Goshen, was reported stolen to Goshen police at 10:47 a.m. Monday.
- A trailer and heavy equipment owned by Habitat for Humanity, Goshen, were stolen overnight Sunday into Monday at 2910 Elkhart Road, according to a report they filed with Goshen police at 12:04 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
- Gabriela Ambriz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police that her vehicle was rear ended by a black SUV at South Main and Madison streets at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle then drove off without exchanging information.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
- Chris Smith reported to Elkhart County deputies at 5:39 p.m. Saturday that someone fired a bullet through the trunk lid of his vehicle at 52854 Helen in Bristol.
BULLET STRIKES HOUSE
- Enos Miller, 70409 C.R. 143, Ligonier, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:29 p.m. Saturday that a stray bullet struck his home.
AWOL
Elkhart County deputies reported that Christopher Simon Rachal, 48, Goshen, failed to return to the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He is considered absent without leave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.