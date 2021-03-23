MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Edna R. Raber, 78, of Middlebury, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at home after a short illness. She was born Feb. 28, 1943, in LaGrange County, to Reuben and Mary (Mast) Bontrager. On Nov. 29, 1962, she married Lloyd L. Raber. He preceded her in death Apr…