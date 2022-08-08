GOSHEN — A string of criminal activity not far from Reith Park during the nighttime hours Sunday culminated in one woman's car being stolen from her driveway at South 13th Street.
A total of five incidents were reported to police Monday morning, with cars broken into from the 1100 block to the 1500 block of South 14th Street and a car stolen in the 1300 block of South 13th Street.
Jenny Mata reported to Goshen police that someone stole her 2013 Honda CRV from her driveway in the 1300 block of South 13th Street at 6:07 a.m. Monday.
The other vehicle thefts included:
• Penny Blood reported to Goshen police that someone entered her vehicles at 12:32 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South 14th Street.
• Corina Torres reported to Goshen police that someone stole several items from her vehicle parked at her residence in the 1200 block of South 14th Street at 4:33 a.m. Monday.
• Bailey Aguilar Beachy reported to Goshen police that someone had stolen items from her vehicle in the 1102 block of South 14th Street at 5:21 a.m. Monday
• Michael Allen reported to Goshen police that someone stole work equipment from his vehicle during the nighttime hours from the 1500 block of South 14th Street at 5:35 a.m. Monday.
OTHER THEFTS
• Salazar Guevara reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred in the 2700 block of Pleasant Plant Avenue between midnight and 4:40 a.m. Friday
• Shaun Blair Jura reported to Elkhart police a theft that occurred in the 300 block of South Main Street at 7:06 a.m. Sunday.
• Daniel Pressler reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. June 28 and 9 a.m. Aug. 1 someone stole a mobile data terminal laptop from his work truck in the 18000 block of U.S. 6, Syracuse.
• Angela Weldy reported to Elkhart County deputies that sometime on Saturday someone she knew stole items from her home in the 57000 block of Tower Drive.
• John Jarrel reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole his Springfield Armory Hellcat 9 mm handgun out of his Dodge Ram’s center console in his driveway in the 54000 block of Thrash Lane between 3 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
RECKLESS DRIVING
• Elkhart County deputies were led on a chase from U.S. 20 to C.R. 21 leading up to a construction site at U.S. 20 and Ind. 19 where the individual crashed into a deputy’s vehicle in a construction zone and then crashed into a ditch and fled on foot from the scene. The incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
• Shontaira Haynes reported to Elkhart County deputies that as she was walking on Ind. 120 at Susquehanna Drive when a man she knew pulled up next to her in a gray 2013 Dodge Journey. Haynes attempted to reach inside the driver’s side window but the man sped off, a report from the sheriff's office noted. Haynes was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for a laceration to her right wrist.
AUTO THEFT
• Cortney Mann reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone she knew stole her 2015 Dodge Journey without permission following a verbal argument at 12:13 p.m. Sunday.
• Kermit Fisher reported to Elkhart County deputies that someone stole his red and black Kawasaki Brute 650 4x4 from the backyard of his home in the 58000 block of C.R. 7 between 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
FORGERY
• An employee of McDonalds, 130 N. Main St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart police a forgery at 7:15 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
• James Trafford reported to Elkhart County deputies that his shop in the 29000 block of C.R. 10 was broken into between 1 p.m. Thursday and 9:15 a.m. Saturday, and two welders and eight come along tools were missing.
FRAUD
• Kevin and Heidi Kaufman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:30 that someone changed their address with the post off from the 16000 block of C.R. 46, New Paris.
• Derek Lenhart reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 10 p.m. someone he knew agreed to receive $1,200 from him in exchange for a 2003 Cadillac Escalade. The individual received a $500 down payment and never contacted him again about the exchange.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• James Clayton reported to Elkhart County deputies that between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday someone broke out the rear passenger side brake light on his 2003 Dodge Dakota as it was parked in front of his home in the 30000 block of Chickadee Court, Elkhart.
• Sharlene Herington reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 p.m. Aug. 3 and 7:30 a.m. Aug. 4 someone vandalized her mailbox in the 59000 block of County Road 113, Elkhart.
• Brian Brown reported to Elkhart County deputies that a vehicle drove through his cornfield in the 72000 block of C.R. 37 causing damage between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
• Michael Green crashed his white 2013 Ford Escape at 9:17 p.m. Friday, hitting a while 2014 Ford F150 belonging to Carl Stutsman parked in his driveway in the 56000 block of Old Orchard Lane. Green was discovered to have been operating while intoxicated and was incarcerated at Elkhart County jail.